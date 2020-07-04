Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Quintana was pictured speaking to police after being hit by a car in the Bocaya region of Colombia

Former Giro d'Italia winner Nairo Quintana is to rest for two weeks with a swollen knee after being hit by a car on Friday.

The 30-year-old Colombian was training in his home country when he was knocked down by a car attempting to overtake him and his support team.

Quintana's Arkea-Samsic team initially feared a more serious knee injury.

"The medical report is in and my knee is swollen but luckily they have told us that it's nothing serious," he said.

"Of course, now I'll have to take two weeks off to rest and wait for it to heal."

He is expected to return to racing at the Tour de l'Ain on 7 August.