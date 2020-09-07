Adam Yates' best Tour finish is fourth in 2016, when he won the best young rider jersey

This year's rescheduled Tour de France starts in Nice on Saturday and finishes in Paris on Sunday, 20 September.

The riders will tackle a particularly tough course, with plenty of unique touches, as they race 3,470km around France.

Britain's Adam Yates is targeting stage wins over general classification in his fifth Tour and has given BBC Sport his insight into each of the stages.

This page will be updated throughout the Tour with the winner and brief report after each stage has been completed.

Saturday, 29 August - stage one: Nice - Nice, 156km

Kristoff secured the yellow jersey with a superb sprint finish

Winner: Alexander Kristoff (Nor/UAE-Team Emirates)

Report: Kristoff wins first stage as several riders crash in rain

Alexander Kristoff timed his sprint finish to perfection to win the opening stage, with Mads Pedersen second and Cees Bol third. There were several crashes on wet roads, but Team Ineos' defending champion Egan Bernal largely avoided the trouble and finished safely in the peloton.

Sunday, 30 August - stage two: Nice - Nice, 186km

Julian Alaphilippe was the fastest finisher from the late attackers as the peloton closed quickly but ultimately too late

Winner: Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

Report: Alaphilippe rides into yellow with Yates second overall

Our Tour guide Adam was in with a shout of winning stage two after launching a late attack alongside Julian Alaphilippe and Swiss youngster Marc Hirschi.

In the end he did not have the legs in the final sprint, but his third place in Nice was enough to put him into second overall, four seconds behind effervescent Frenchman Alaphilippe.

Monday, 31 August - stage three: Nice - Sisteron, 198km

Caleb Ewan has won stages in all three Grand Tours

Winner: Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal)

Report: Ewan sprints to dazzling victory

As Adam suggested it would be, this was indeed a sprint finish, and one taken in spectacular fashion by Aussie speedster Caleb Ewan.

After Peter Sagan had led out from distance it looked like Irishman Sam Bennett was set for victory, but Lotto Soudal's Ewan came from deep, squeezed past a fading Sagan on the barriers and swooped around Bennett to win in sensational style.

Tuesday, 1 September - stage four: Sisteron - Orcieres-Merlette, 160.5km

Primoz Roglic secured his third Tour stage win on the 2020 edition's first summit finish

Primoz Roglic made a statement of intent with victory on the first summit finish of this year's race. The Slovenian's Jumbo-Visma team set the pace on the final climb before Roglic countered a late attack by Guillaume Martin to claim his third Tour stage win.

Despite Roglic's show of strength, most of the contenders did not lose any time, with Julian Alaphilippe retaining the yellow jersey and Adam Yates remaining second overall.

Winner: Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma)

Report: Roglic shows impressive form in summit finish win

Wednesday, 2 September - Stage 5: Gap - Privas, 183km

Adam Yates is the ninth different British rider to wear the yellow jersey

Our guide Adam Yates claimed the yellow jersey for the first time in his career in strange circumstances after Julian Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds for taking a bottle off a team support member inside the final 20km of the stage.

It had been a quiet day until the finale, with unusually no breakaway forming, before Belgium's Wout van Aert underlined his all-round talents by beating the best sprinters in the race. Ireland's Sam Bennett finished third to take the green jersey off Peter Sagan.

Winner: Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma)

Report: Yates takes yellow after Alaphilippe penalised

Thursday, 3 September - stage six: Le Teil - Mont Aigoual, 191km

Alexey Lutsenko's only previous Grand Tour stage win came at the 2017 Vuelta a Espana

A strong eight-man group established a healthy lead early on before Kazakh champion Alexey Lutsenko steadily dropped the rest of his breakaway partners. The Astana rider rode the last 17km alone to take an impressive first Tour stage win.

Adam Yates comfortably retained the yellow jersey, with none of the contenders mounting any attacks, although Julian Alaphilippe sprinted late on to grab one second back.

Winner: Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana)

Report: Lutsenko wins first Tour stage as Yates stays in yellow

Friday, 4 September - Stage seven: Millau - Lavaur, 168km

Wout van Aert, a three-time world cyclo-cross world champion, continues to impress on the road in France

Crosswinds played their part as Wout van Aert claimed his second stage win of the race in a reduced bunch sprint finish. Britain's Adam Yates managed to keep in the leading group but several of his general classification rivals missed out with Tadej Pogacar and Mikel Landa both losing more than a minute.

Winner: Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma)

Report: Yates keeps yellow as Van Aert continues to impress

Saturday, 5 September - stage eight: Cazeres-sur-Garonne - Loudenvielle, 141km

Nans Peters won his first stage on a Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia in 2019

Britain's Adam Yates retained the Tour de France leader's yellow jersey as Nans Peters rode to a superb solo win on stage eight. A tough day of climbing saw Yates respond to several attacks on the final climb on the Col de Peyresourde to maintain his advantage. France's Peters led home the survivors of a 13-man breakaway to record a memorable win in the Pyrenees.

Winner: Nans Peters (Fra/AG2R-La Mondiale)

Report: Yates defends Tour de France lead after tough mountain stage

Sunday, 6 September - stage nine: Pau - Laruns, 153km

Tadej Pogacar is the youngest stage winner at the Tour in the 21st Century

Britain's Adam Yates lost the leader's yellow jersey to Primoz Roglic as Tadej Pogacar won the stage. Yates was dropped on the final climb, while Pogacar edged fellow Slovenian Roglic in a sprint to the line.

Winner: Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE-Team Emirates)

Report: Yates loses yellow jersey to Roglic

Monday, 7 September - rest day: Carente-Maritime

Tuesday, 8 September - stage 10: Ile d'Oleron - Ile de Re, 168.5km

Sam Bennett has now won stages in all three Grand Tours

Ireland's Sam Bennett sprinted to his first Tour de France stage victory by holding off Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan after a stressful day that saw several crashes. Victory also moved Bennett, who Adam Yates picked for the stage win, back into the green jersey as leader of the points classification ahead of Sagan. Primoz Roglic avoided trouble to retain the yellow jersey.

Winner: Sam Bennett (Ire/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

Report: Bennett claims first Tour stage win

Wednesday, 9 September - stage 11: Chatelaillon-Plage - Poitiers, 167.5km

Caleb Ewan claimed the tightest sprint finish of the race so far

Caleb Ewan claimed his second win of this year's Tour and fifth overall by edging out his rivals in a thrilling sprint. The Australian threw his bike just ahead of Peter Sagan, who was subsequently relegated to last and docked 13 points by the race jury for colliding with Wout van Aert. Sam Bennett was promoted to second, giving the Irishman a 68-point lead over Sagan in the green jersey points classification.

Winner: Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto Soudal)

Report: Ewan wins thrilling sprint as Bennett tightens grip on green

Thursday, 10 September - stage 12: Chauvigny - Sarran, 218km

Marc Hirschi claimed his first professional win on stage 12 after twice being on the podium earlier in the Tour

Marc Hirschi produced a superb solo break to record his first professional win. The Swiss rider went clear with 28km remaining of the 218km stage - the longest in this year's Tour - to win by 47 seconds on an uneventful day in the general classification.

Winner: Marc Hirschi (Swi/Sunweb)

Report: Hirschi wins his first Tour stage

Friday, 11 September - stage 13: Chatel-Guyon - Puy Mary, 191.5km

Daniel Martinez won the 2020 Criterium du Dauphine

Primoz Roglic tightened his hold on the yellow jersey after he and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar dropped all of their rivals on a gruelling final climb to Puy Mary. Defending champion Egan Bernal struggled and slipped to third overall, with Roglic now leading Pogacar by 44 seconds.

Colombian Daniel Martinez proved the strongest rider from a 17-man breakaway, reeling in Max Schachmann before punching clear of Lennard Kamna in the final metres to claim a superb maiden Tour stage win.

Winner: Daniel Martinez (Col/EF Pro Cycling)

Report: Roglic extends lead as Martinez claims maiden stage win

Saturday, 12 September - stage 14: Clermont-Ferrand - Lyon, 194km

Soren Kragh Andersen secured Sunweb's second win in three days

Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen attacked with three kilometres to go in a frantic finale to take a surprise win and cap a sublime tactical ride by Team Sunweb. Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team dropped Sam Bennett on the second climb and Sagan finished fourth, cutting Bennett's green jersey lead to 43 points. Primoz Roglic maintained his 44-second lead in the yellow jersey.

Winner: Soren Kragh Andersen (Den/Team Sunweb)

Report: Andersen attacks late to take stage win

Sunday, 13 September - stage 15: Lyon - Grand Colombier, 174.5km

The Grand Colombier has featured three times in the Tour - 2012, 2016 and 2017 - with the first rider over the summit going on to win the 'King of the Mountains' jersey each time

Whether the winner will come from the breakaway or be a GC contender will all depend on how big the break is - there's a lot of flat before the climbs begin. We reconned the Grand Colombier climb between the Dauphine and the Tour - the thing that stands out is the length. The intensity of the day will depend on who wants to take it up.

Monday, 14 September- rest day: Isere

My rest day routines stay pretty similar - take it easy as much as possible. We normally have a brief meeting with the sport directors on a rest day, but most of the details are saved for the meetings prior to each stage.

Tuesday, 15 September - stage 16: La Tour-du-Pin - Villard-de-Lans, 164km

Villard-de-Lans was popular during Tours in the 1980s and 1990s, with Pedro Delgado going a long way to ensuring victory in the 1988 race by winning here

Wednesday, 16 September - stage 17: Grenoble - Meribel, 170km

The yellow jersey was introduced during the 1919 Tour and first worn by Eugene Christophe after a stage that finished in Grenoble

Thursday, 17 September - stage 18: Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 175km

La Roche-sur-Foron is more known for skiing but hosted the start of a Dauphine Libere stage in 1988

Friday, 18 September - stage 19: Bourg-en-Bresse - Champagnole, 166.5km

Bourg-en-Bresse has often suited sprinters when used as a stage finish, with Thor Hushovd winning there in 2002 and Tom Boonen doing so in 2007

Saturday, 19 September - stage 20: Lure - La Planche des Belles Filles, 36.2km (Time trial)

Chris Froome made his first big impression at the Tour on La Plance des Belles Filles by claiming stage seven of the 2012 race, which team-mate Bradley Wiggins went on to win

Sunday, 20 September - stage 21: Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris, 122km