Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Van Vleuten has won the past two editions of the Giro Rosa, the only women's Grand Tour

Defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten won stage two of the Giro Rosa to take the leader's jersey.

The Dutch road race world champion, 37, won by more than a minute ahead of Boels-Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen and Canyon-SRAM's Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Van Vleuten was leading when she suffered a mechanical.

But she worked her way back to the front to catch and pass Van der Breggen with less than 3km left of the 124.8km stage from Paganico to Arcidosso.

Van Vleuten took the maglia rosa jersey from Elisa Longo Borghini, who led Trek-Segafredo to team time-trial victory on Friday.

This will be Van Vleuten's last Giro Rosa with Mitchelton-Scott, after announcing in August that she will join Movistar next season.

Stage three of the nine-day race will take the riders 142.2km from Santa Fiora to Assisi on Sunday.