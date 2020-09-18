All four races of the 2020 Road World Championships will start and finish at the Imola motor racing track

2020 UCI Road World Championships Venue: Imola, Italy Dates: 24-27 September

A pared-down version of the 2020 Road World Championships will be held in Italy from 24-27 September - and all the action will be shown live on the BBC.

The annual championships were originally due to be held in Switzerland, but had to be switched because of coronavirus restrictions.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has chosen to run just the elite road and time trail races for both men and women - there will be no junior or under-23 events and no team time trial mixed relay.

Former world champion Lizzie Deignan will be part of the Great Britain women's team, which also features Lizzy Banks and Alice Barnes.

The start and finish of each event will take place on the Imola motor racing circuit, but each route will break out on to the roads of the Emilia Romagna region.

The men's road race will be held on a punishing 260km route that features nearly 5,000m of climbing, while the women's event will be held over 144km, ascending over 2,750m. The time-trial circuit will be 32km for both men and women.

Netherlands' Annemiek van Vleuten claimed her first world road race title in the 2019 event, which was held in Yorkshire

BBC coverage times

All times listed are BST and are subject to change.

Thursday, 24 September

13:30-16:00 - Women's individual time trial, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

Friday, 25 September

10:45-13:15 - Women's individual time trial (rpt), BBC Red Button

13:15-16:00 - Men's individual time trial, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 26 September

08:40-11:25 - Men's individual time trial (rpt), BBC Red Button

11:25-16:20 - Women's road race, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

21:50-02:40 - Women's road race (rpt), BBC Red Button

Sunday, 27 September

08:35-16:30 - Men's road race (uninterrupted), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

12:00-16:30 (TBC) - Men's road race, BBC Two

19:35-03:30 - Men's road race (rpt), BBC Red Button

