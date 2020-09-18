2020 Road World Championships: How to watch live coverage on the BBC
From the section Cycling
|2020 UCI Road World Championships
|Venue: Imola, Italy Dates: 24-27 September
|Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and through Connected TVs.
A pared-down version of the 2020 Road World Championships will be held in Italy from 24-27 September - and all the action will be shown live on the BBC.
The annual championships were originally due to be held in Switzerland, but had to be switched because of coronavirus restrictions.
Cycling's governing body, the UCI, has chosen to run just the elite road and time trail races for both men and women - there will be no junior or under-23 events and no team time trial mixed relay.
Former world champion Lizzie Deignan will be part of the Great Britain women's team, which also features Lizzy Banks and Alice Barnes.
The start and finish of each event will take place on the Imola motor racing circuit, but each route will break out on to the roads of the Emilia Romagna region.
The men's road race will be held on a punishing 260km route that features nearly 5,000m of climbing, while the women's event will be held over 144km, ascending over 2,750m. The time-trial circuit will be 32km for both men and women.
BBC coverage times
All times listed are BST and are subject to change.
Thursday, 24 September
13:30-16:00 - Women's individual time trial, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Friday, 25 September
10:45-13:15 - Women's individual time trial (rpt), BBC Red Button
13:15-16:00 - Men's individual time trial, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 26 September
08:40-11:25 - Men's individual time trial (rpt), BBC Red Button
11:25-16:20 - Women's road race, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
21:50-02:40 - Women's road race (rpt), BBC Red Button
Sunday, 27 September
08:35-16:30 - Men's road race (uninterrupted), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
12:00-16:30 (TBC) - Men's road race, BBC Two
19:35-03:30 - Men's road race (rpt), BBC Red Button
Late changes
Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.