German Lennard Kamna produced a superb solo break to power to victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France.

The Bora-Hangrohe rider, 24, pulled away on the penultimate climb of the 164km stage from La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans to claim his first career Grand Tour win.

Kamna's victory also marked his team's first success at the Tour.

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz finished second while Swiss Sebastien Reichenbach took third place.

