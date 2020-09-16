Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Miguel Angel Lopez first Tour de France stage win lifts him into a podium position

Miguel Angel Lopez won stage 17 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extended his lead in the race.

Astana's Lopez pulled clear of the other general classification contenders on the final climb of the day, beating Roglic into second by 15 seconds.

The stage victory took Lopez into third overall, while Roglic moved almost a minute clear as his fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar came home third.

Rigoberto Uran, who went into the stage in third, was almost two minutes back.

More to follow.

Stage 17 results

1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) 4hrs 49mins 08secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +15secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +30secs

4. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +56secs

5. Richie Porte (Aus/Trek-Segafredo) +1mins 01secs

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +1mins 12secs

7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain McLaren) +1mins 20secs

8. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) Same time

9. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Pro Cycling) 1mins 59 secs

10. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +2mins 13secs

General classification after stage 17

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 74hrs 56mins 04secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +57secs

3. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana) +1mins 26secs

4. Richie Porte (Aus/Trek-Segafredo) +3mins 05secs

5. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +3mins 14secs

6. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Pro Cycling) +3mins 24secs

7. Mikel Landa (Spa/Bahrain McLaren) +3mins 27secs

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +4mins 18secs

9. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +7mins 23secs

10. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/Movistar) +9mins 31secs