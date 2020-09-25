Last updated on .From the section Cycling

2020 UCI Road World Championships Venue: Imola, Italy Dates: 24-27 September Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and through Connected TVs.

Filippo Ganna won gold in the men's time trial as Geraint Thomas finished fourth at the Road World Championships in Italy.

Ganna claimed Italy's first ever time trial gold medal, finishing ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert and Stefan Kung of Switzerland.

Thomas posted a time of 36 minutes 31.42 seconds for the 31.7km course.

Ganna completed the untechnical circuit which started at the Imola race track in 35:54.10.

Van Aert, who won two sprint stages at this year's Tour de France, was 26.72 seconds slower, with Kung trailing by a further three seconds, while Thomas missed out on bronze. Alex Dowsett finished ninth.

No fans are in attendance at the Road World Championships in Imola.

Thomas - who missed this year's Tour de France, admitting he wasn't in the right shape - will remain in Italy for the three-week Giro d'Italia starting on Saturday 3, October.