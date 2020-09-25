Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The Newport Velodrome was renamed Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in August 2018

The Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales will host the first round of the UCI Track Cycling Nations' Cup.

The event, from 22-25 April 2021, will be the first elite-level international track cycling event to be held at the Newport-based velodrome since 2013.

The Nations' Cup will take place from March to September, consisting of three events over three continents.

"We are thrilled that the cup will be coming to Wales," said Welsh Cycling Chief Executive, Anne Adams-King.

"It is going to be a great opportunity for our elite Welsh track riders to get the chance to compete against some of the top track cyclists in the world in Newport."

British Cycling's Business Services Director, Rod Findlay, said: "Due to the international calendar restructure it will be over a year since our riders last donned the Great Britain Cycling Team colours on the track.

"And coming just two months before Tokyo the event will be a great indicator of the squad's preparedness for the Games.

"The venue does fantastic work to provide opportunities for young riders in Wales to discover track cycling all year round, which is a vital part of our ambition to nurture a new generation of track cyclists at velodromes across the UK and through our club network and talent pathway."