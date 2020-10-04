Team boss Jonathan Vaughters teased the designs two days before the race

Whether it's television shows, clothes or music, we can all think of stuff out there that's so bad, it's good.

So... welcome to the greatest kit you'll probably never dare to wear: the EF Pro Cycling's special Giro d'Italia 'duck' outfit.

The American team is no stranger to colour schemes and concepts that are a little, um, 'out there' - given that their day job kit is fluorescent pink. But this one? Just... wow.

The leader's jersey of the current Tour of Italy, known as the maglia rosa, is pink. So teams with similar schemes are often encouraged to change their kits.

Keen to do things more than a little differently, EF decided to produce what can only be described as a psychedelic graphical explosion - complete with duck.

And the coup de grace: time trial helmets shaped like a duck's bill.

The reaction has been inevitably mixed in the cycling community and beyond. But it appears to be too much for cycling's world governing body the UCI, who have fined the team 500 Swiss francs for each competing athlete - a total of £3,358.80 - for "non-compliant clothing".

Naturally, EF team boss Jonathan Vaughters - a colourful and charming character in his own right - was thrilled, responding sarcastically on Twitter: "Oh @UCI_cycling you guys are always looking out for the best interest of the sport, aren't ya? Thanks for the $4,000 of fines for wearing our crazy ducks. Hope [UCI boss] @DLappartient enjoys his dinner on us! Salud!"

The UCI was contacted for comment.

Quackers: Lawson Craddock, who came 10th in Saturday's time trial, gets on with the job

...and the usual. Keep the ducks!

