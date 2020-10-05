Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France

Britain's Geraint Thomas crashed just before the start of the third stage of the Giro d'Italia.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider fell during the neutralised zone just before the start of Monday's mountainous stage from Enna to Mount Etna.

Ineos posted on Twitter that Thomas was quickly back on his bike.

Thomas, 34, lies third in the general classification, 26 seconds ahead of British rival Simon Yates of Michelton-Scott in eighth.

The race is currently led by Thomas' Ineos team-mate Filippo Ganna, who is 22 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida of Deceuninck-Quick Step after winning the opening day time trial into Palermo.

Thomas earned the gap he has over his general classification rivals after finishing fourth during the time trial on Saturday, which began the three-week race across Italy.

The only other GC challenger close to his time is Yates, 28, who is expected to lose time to Thomas in the race's three time trials, before recovering it during the mountain stages.

Today's race is a 150km run from Enna to the summit of Sicily's volcano Etna. Some of the other contenders for the pink jersey could try to recover some time on Thomas and Yates - the two favourites for the win.

Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma, Astana's Jakob Fuglsang, Bora-Hansgrohe's Rafal Majka and two-time winner Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo are all currently a minute or more behind the two Britons after posting poor time trial times.

The stage is now under way, where there is a four-and-a-half minute breakaway of six riders, including Britain's Matthew Holmes of Lotto-Soudal.

Britain's James Knox is 1 minute 13 seconds down, 21st in the overall.

General classification

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita/Ineos Grenadiers) 3 hours 40 minutes and 27 seconds

2. Joao Almeida (Por/Quick Step) +22secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Ineos Grenadiers) +23secs

4. Tobias Foss (Nor/Jumbo-Visma) +31secs

5. Josef Cerny (Cze /CCC) +36secs

6. Matteo Sobrero (Ita/NTT) +40secs

7. Jan Tratnik (Slo/Bahrain-McLaren) +42secs

8. Simon Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +49secs

9. Tanel Kangert (Est/EF Pro Cycling) same time

10. Diego Ulissi (Ita/UAE-Team Emirates) +54secs