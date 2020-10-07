Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Joao Almeida took the pink jersey after stage two

Ineos Grenadiers' Filippo Ganna won stage five of the Giro d'Italia as Britain's Simon Yates just stayed in touch with the overall contenders.

World road time trial champion Ganna spent the whole 225km stage in the breakaway, going clear up the category one climb of the 'dark mountain'.

Deceuninck Quick-Step's Joao Almeida remains in the pink jersey.

Briton Simon Yates, a favourite for the overall win, remains in touch despite a poor stage three costing him time.

Thursday's sixth stage is a 188-km route from Castrovillari to Matera, in the Basilicata region.

Stage 5 result:

1. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 5 hours 59 minutes 17 seconds

2. Patrick Konrad (Aut) BORA - Hansgrohe +34 secs

3. Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step same time

4. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

5. Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott

6. Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

7. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto - Soudal

8. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain - McLaren

9. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

10. Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick-Step

Others:

19. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB) Ineos Grenadiers

20. Simon Yates (GB) Mitchelton - Scott

General Classification:

1. Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 17 hours 6 minutes 23 seconds

2. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain - McLaren +43secs

3. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb +48secs

4. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto - Soudal +59secs

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek - Segafredo +1min 01secs

6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1min 05secs

7. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team +1min 19secs

8. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo - Visma +1min 21secs

9. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - Hansgrohe +1min 26secs

10. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - Hansgrohe +1min 32secs

Others:

19. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB) Ineos Grenadiers +3mins 18secs

20. James Knox (GB) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +3mins 26secs

21. Simon Yates (GB) Mitchelton-Scott at +3mins 52secs