The stage was decided by a sprint finish as Arnaud Demare took the honours

Frenchman Arnaud Demare proved strongest in a sprint finish to claim his second straight stage victory and third overall at the Giro d'Italia.

The Groupama-FDJ rider surged clear of Slovakian Peter Sagan and Australian Michael Matthews to win the 143km seventh stage from Matera to Brindisi.

Portuguese rider Joao Almeida of Deceuninck keeps the overall lead.

"The work my team did was amazing," said Demare. "I waited and I launched my sprint at the right moment."

After some earlier splits, the race came back together for the final 20km to set up a bunch sprint to the finish but no one able to find the room to challenge Demare, the French national champion.

"My team-mates have made the difference even more than the great confidence I have these days," he added.

Sagan, riding in his debut Giro, took a familiar second place - his third of the race - as he still seeks a first win in the Italian Grand Tour.

Tao Geoghegan Hart remains the best placed Briton in 19th place, three minutes and 18 seconds down, with James Knox in 20th and Yates still 21st at three minutes and 52 seconds.

Stage seven result:

1. Arnaud Demare (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) 2hrs 47mins 28secs

2. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

3. Michael Matthews (Aus/Team Sunweb)

4. Ben Swift (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

5. Álvaro Hodeg (Col/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

6. Rudy Barbier (Fra/Israel Start-Up Nation)

7. Davide Ballerini (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

8. Enrico Battaglin (Ita/Bahrain-McLaren)

9. Filippo Fiorelli (Ita/Bardiani-CSF-Faizane)

10. Elia Viviani (Ita/Cofidis)

General classification

1. Joao Almeida (Por/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 24hrs 48mins 29secs

2. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-McLaren) +43secs

3. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +48secs

4. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +1min 05secs

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 07secs

6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita/NTT Pro Cycling Team) +1min 11secs

7. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 21secs

8. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana Pro Team) +1min 25secs

9. Rafal Majka (Pol/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 32secs

10. Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time