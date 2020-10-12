Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Australian Lucas Hamilton was the best placed Michelton-Scott rider, in 15th place

The Mitchelton-Scott team and title contender Steven Kruijswijk have withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after the latest round of Covid-19 testing.

Jumbo-Visma's Dutchman Kruijswijk and a Team Sunweb rider both tested positive as did four staff members of the Australian team, from 571 tests.

"As a social responsibility we've made the decision to withdraw," said Mitchelton-Scott boss Brent Copeland.

Their British rider Simon Yates tested positive before stage eight.

A staff member from Team AG2R-La Mondiale and Team Ineos Grenadiers also tested positive and are now isolating.

The latest rounds of tests were carried out on 11 and 12 October.

Portugal's Joao Almeida of the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team currently leads the general classification by 30 seconds after nine stages.

The Grand Tour race, originally scheduled for May, finishes on 25 October.