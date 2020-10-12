Crashes forced Geraint Thomas out of both the 2020 and 2017 Giro d'Italia

Geraint Thomas says his season is over because of the broken hip he suffered in this month's Giro d'Italia.

But the 2028 Tour de France winner hopes to be back in the saddle in a fortnight to begin his rehabilitation.

"I've seen a specialist and he's said two weeks without the bike, no riding, and then another MRI scan in about a month, and limit the walking and stuff," Thomas told S4C's Seiclo.

"But it's the off-season anyway so I'll just enjoy the time at home."

The 34-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider crashed just before the start of the Giro's third stage, after a drinks bottle became lodged under his front wheel.

Although he carried on, losing more than 12 minutes on the mountainous stage up to Mount Etna, an X-ray the following day revealed a fracture that an initial scan had not picked up.

The Welshman was among the favourites to win this year's Giro before his crash and admits it is frustrating to have been denied his opportunity, having also crashed out of the race in 2017.

"It's a strange feeling because normally you finish the season, even if it's been bad or it's been tough and long - and this has, it's been long and mentally hard - but you've done a lot of racing and you're just looking forward to that break," Thomas added.

"Whereas now it feels like it was just about to get going and now the season's done it's quite strange not doing anything, it doesn't feel like I've earned this break... I haven't even got to show people what I could have done.

"But that's just this year and you've got to keep it in perspective - my troubles are minimal compared with what's actually going on [with Covid-19] in the world right now.

"Physically I'm still pretty sore when I'm walking... I've got a crutch to help but it's just going to take a bit of time.

"Mentally I'm feeling a lot better, the first few days [after the crash] were still raw... what could have been, what should have been. It's only natural but at the same time it's not useful.

"This next month I'll switch off completely and then knuckle down again."