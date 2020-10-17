Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Stephen Williams speciality is climbing

Welsh riders Scott Davies and Stephen Williams have been named in the Team Bahrain McLaren team for the 75th edition of Spain's La Vuelta race.

They are part of an eight-strong team for the race that will start in Irun on Tuesday, 20 October.

Race organisers had hoped the event would start in the Netherlands.

But the coronavirus pandemic means 18 instead of the usual 21 stages, and is scheduled to end in Madrid on Sunday, 8 November.