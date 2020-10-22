Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart put himself right in contention to win the Giro d'Italia after finishing a superb second on a dramatic stage 18.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider fought superbly up the Stelvio Pass, the hardest climb in the race which tops out at 2,757m, to claw back more than two minutes in the overall standings.

Geoghegan Hart crossed the line just behind Sunweb's Jai Hindley.

The Briton trails new leader, Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman, by just 15 seconds.

Joao Almeida lost the pink jersey when he was dropped on the Stelvio after first Sunweb and then Ineos Grenadiers pushed the pace up the switchbacks of the towering climb.

Kelderman's team-mate Hindley sits second, 12 seconds behind, with Geoghegan Hart in third.

