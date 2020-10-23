Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart sealed victory in stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia to move into a share of the overall lead with one day remaining.

The 25-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider, 15 seconds back in third going into the penultimate stage, edged out Australian Jai Hindley and the pair are now tied.

Sunweb's Wilco Kelderman, who took the lead on stage 18, dropped to third.

Sunday's final stage is a 15.7km individual time trial from Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan.

Stage 20 result

1. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) 4hrs 52mins 45secs

2. Jai Hindley (Aus/Sunweb) Same time

3. Rohan Dennis (Aus/Ineos Grenadiers) +25secs

4. Joao Almeida (Por/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +1mins 01secs

5. Andrea Vendrame (Ita/AG2R La Mondiale) +1min 34secs

6. Einer Rubio (Col/Movistar Team) +1min 35secs

7. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-McLaren) Same time

8. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb)

9. Attila Valter (Hun/CCC Team) +1min 48secs

10. James Knox (GB/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +2mins

General classification after stage 20

1. Jai Hindley (Aus/Sunweb) 85hrs 22mins 07secs

2. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

3. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Sunweb) +1min 32secs

4. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-McLaren) +2mins 51secs

5. Joao Almeida (Por/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +3mins 14secs

6. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +6mins 32secs

7. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +7mins 46secs

8. Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +8mins 05secs

9. Fausto Masnada (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +9mins 24secs

10. Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut/Bahrain-McLaren) +10mins 08secs