Ian Stannard: Former British champion and Ineos Grenadiers rider retires with rheumatoid arthritis

Ian Stannard (right)
Ian Stannard was part of three Tour de France-winning teams

Former British champion Ian Stannard has been forced to retire because of rheumatoid arthritis.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider was one of the first riders to join the team as Team Sky in 2010 and his biggest wins came in the one-day Omloop Het Nieuwsblad races in 2014 and 2015.

Stannard also helped Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins win five Grand Tours.

The 33-year-old won seven races during his career, including two stages of the Tour of Britain in 2016 and 2018.

The 2012 British road race champion also took a notable third place at Paris-Roubaix in 2016.

"It's disappointing to have to stop like this but it is clearly the right decision for my health and my family," Stannard said.

"I started to hope that I could manage the problem during lockdown, but as soon as I returned to racing I knew that my body wouldn't be able to perform at any level anymore."

Stannard, who was diagnosed with arthritis 12 months ago had continued to race in 2020.

However, he had appeared only once since the coronavirus-interrupted season resumed in July - withdrawing from the Tour of Poland on stage four.

Ineos Grenadiers team principal Sir Dave Brailsford described the Classics specialist as, "one of the hardest, grittiest riders there is".

Analysis

Matt Warwick - cycling writer

It's not always easy to appreciate the skills and abilities of sportspeople - particularly in the context in cycling.

As Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas received adulation for their collective six Tour de France wins across the past decade, Ineos' (nee Sky's) dominance of the sport would not have been possible without having race winners in their 'engine room'.

Stannard was a key component of the team during the golden period. An unmistakable physical presence in the peloton, he almost looked too big to race bikes - but his body is a perfect match of power to weight to win the flatter, gruelling one-day races.

On Stage three of the 2016 Tour of Britain, on his local roads in Cheshire, Stannard broke away from the peloton with other riders and - instead of working with his rivals to stay ahead to the end - simply burned them off with 40km to go and won the stage on his own, two minutes ahead.

In a sport which often trades on myth, 'Yogi''s no nonsense charm and unique abilities will be missed.

  • Such a shame, he's been a hero for many years. We'll miss him.

  • At 33, those cycling joints have done the work of a 75 year old

  • The ultimate unsung hero along with Luke Rowe. Often driving the peloton along in terrible conditions giving his all then dropping off miles from the end of the race his job done. Unglamorous role but probably the first name on the former Team Sky teamsheet

  • Top cyclist,top man best wishes for future.

  • That is so sad. Best of luck for the future. There is a world outside of cycling. I think.

  • Good luck in whatever you do next, Ian. I hope you stay in cycling, and help young riders develop that strong mindset and total commitment that you have displayed in every race.

  • Respect.

  • Good luck Mr Stannard. Enjoyed watching you drive the peloton

  • Real shame...thx for your great efforts and good luck in your next venture Ian

  • One of the true greats of British cycling with the biggest engine in the pro peloton! Good luck in your retirement Yogi!

  • There would be no champions without the team behind them. Ian is one of those heroes who does the heavy lifting for others.
    And third in the Paris-Roubaix! That’s one hell of an achievement. Wow!
    In awe of you, Ian.

  • Will be sorely missed. Many times you would see him leading the Sky "Train" and burning off the opposition.
    Good luck Ian. Stay in the sport and teach others.

  • Fantastic servant to his team and his sport. A monster engine.

  • Sad to hear, but i'm sure the correct decision . Wishing you well for the next stage of The Grand Tour called life. Best wishes to you and your family...

  • My favourite memory is off him beating three Etixx-Quick Step riders to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2015. Not only was he the only Brit to win that race, he won it twice. Well done Yogi!

  • Ian a superb rider, one of a handful who I remember getting me into cycling and improving my health! So hoping a happy managed healthy future, a well deserved retirement and celebration from British cycling

  • The end of the diesel engine.

  • Good luck Ian, classy rider

  • Class rider - did a lot of the unseen donkey work throughout his career and can retire with his head held high. Not many bike riders can claim to have been in a multiple TDF winning team. Would have been great for him to have won a classic but third in Paris-Roubaix and British Champion to boot ain't too shabby at all! All the best in retirement, Ian

