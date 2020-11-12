Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Elinor Barker won gold in the elimination race and also as part of the women's team pursuit squad

Great Britain won two gold medals and one bronze on the second day of the European Track Championships.

Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny and Josie Knight beat Italy by just over three seconds to take women's team pursuit gold in Bulgaria.

Elinor Barker - who rode in the team pursuit qualifying and first round events - then won the women's elimination race.

In the men's event, Ollie Wood took bronze in the scratch race.

Archibald, Kenny and Barker were part of the group that won team pursuit gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

"It's the fastest time we've done since Rio, so that shows the form that we were in going into an Olympic year," Kenny said.

"I personally think we've got a lot more to come, we've got people sat at home itching to get into this team and that can only help us move forward."

Great Britain won two medals on the opening day of the competition in Plovdiv.