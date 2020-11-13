Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Matt Walls will join Bora-Hansgrohe for the 2021 season on the road

Britain's Neah Evans and Matt Walls have won their second gold medals of the 2020 European Track Championships.

Evans added to her team pursuit title by winning the women's individual pursuit in Bulgaria on Friday.

Walls, who won Britain's first medal of the event with elimination race gold on Wednesday, won the men's omnium title.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny took silver in the women's omnium, which was won by Italy's Elisa Balsamo.

"When it sinks in, it'll feel very special - I'm delighted," said Evans, 30.

"It's been great to get back racing, and to get some really good results is just amazing."

Evans' team-mate Josie Knight finished fourth in the individual pursuit.

Walls, 22, will target a third European champion jersey in the Madison in Plovdiv on Sunday.

"It was a tough race, it's been a long day and I'm really happy to come away with a second jersey," he said.