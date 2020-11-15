Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Laura Kenny and Elinor Barker on their way to bronze in the women's Madison in Bulgaria

Great Britain's Ethan Vernon claimed silver in the men's 1km time trial on the final day of the European Track Championships in Bulgaria.

Laura Kenny and Elinor Barker claimed bronze in the women's Madison as Britain finished top of the medal table with 11, including six golds.

Vernon, 19, powered to a personal best time of one minute 0.999 seconds to finish behind Czech Tomas Babek.

"I'm happy to get a PB and the silver medal," Vernon said.

"You always come into a race to win but to do a PB by five tenths of a second and go under 1:01 - I can't really ask for much more."

In the last race of the competition on Sunday, Britain's Matt Walls and Ollie Wood were leading the men's Madison when a crash forced them to abandon their challenge.

On Saturday, GB's Katie Archibald won her second European title with gold in the points race.