Paul Manning (right) has been within British Cycling's coaching set-up for more than 10 years

Paul Manning has resigned as women's endurance coach at British Cycling.

The 46-year-old, who won men's team pursuit gold at the 2008 Olympics, has been part of the coaching set-up for more than 10 years.

The women's team have won every Olympic medal available during Manning's tenure as coach and won European team pursuit gold in Bulgaria last week.

"I will forever remain very proud of the performances I have contributed to," Manning said.

The Great Britain team won team pursuit gold in a world record time at the 2012 Olympics in London and successfully defended their title four years later in Rio.

"I feel I am leaving the squad well prepared for the final push to Tokyo [in] 2021," Manning added.

British Cycling sacked senior coach Kevin Stewart earlier in November for gross misconduct and a "long-term pattern of inappropriate relationships" with riders.

Manning's resignation is unrelated to the incident.