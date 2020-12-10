Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Julian Alaphilippe (back left) who led the 2019 Tour de France for 14 stages, crashed out of the Tour of Flanders after hitting a motorbike

Cycling's governing body the UCI has announced a series of new safety measures for road racing in 2021.

Stricter rules for motorcycle riders and television helicopter pilots in race convoys are to be introduced.

New regulations over the potentially dangerous conduct of riders and rider safety from on-course obstacles and barriers are also included. external-link

It comes after the body set out new protocols for concussion.

UCI president David Lappartient said the new regulations, which are based on feedback from teams, organisers and riders, would allow the sport to "take an important step forward" reinforcing safety at road races.

The 2020 coronavirus-interrupted season saw a number of major incidents in road races.

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen required "multiple facial surgeries" and said he was "glad to be alive" after his crash at the Tour of Poland.

Jakobsen's compatriot Dylan Groenewegen was banned for nine months for causing the crash on the opening stage of the race.

Promising Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel suffered a fractured pelvis after crashing off a bridge during the Il Lombardia race, while a car struck Max Schachmann in the final kilometres of the race, leaving the German with a fractured collarbone.

Britain's Geraint Thomas was forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia because of a fractured hip after a drinks bottle became lodged under his front wheel.

The Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA) then called for an investigation when Italy's Luca Wackermann was taken to hospital with serious injuries, amid claims that a helicopter "flying too low" caused a crash near the end of stage four of the race.

Just over a week later, world champion Julian Alaphilippe crashed out of the Tour of Flanders, breaking two bones in his hand after hitting a motorbike.

Belgian rider and multiple Grand Tour stage winner Philippe Gilbert welcomed the changes, saying they will provide greater safety for current riders and the "next generation of riders that will follow".