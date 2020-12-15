Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Scots Katie Archibald and Neah Evans won medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Scottish Cycling's new head of performance David Somerville says he is taking charge at an "exciting time" for the sport in Scotland.

Scottish cyclists won two Olympic golds and a silver in Rio in 2016, before a 10-medal haul at the Commonwealth Games, including four golds.

Former Commonwealth judo silver medallist Somerville's toughest task may be dealing with high expectations.

"This is a unique opportunity," he said.

"We've got as close to a 'home' Commonwealth Games as it could be in Birmingham 2022, and then straight off the back of that, in 2023, Glasgow will host the inaugural World Cycling Championships.

"It's a tremendous opportunity and an exciting time for Scottish cycling, where hopefully we'll be able to introduce to the Scottish public a wide range of Scottish cycling stars."

After five years at the Scottish Institute of Sport, Somerville has been confirmed in his new role having worked with Scottish Cycling previously.

He was head of performance for Scottish Judo through the Glasgow Commonwealth Games of 2014, and prior to that he was a judoka himself, taking Commonwealth silver in Manchester in 2002.

It's understood the medal target for Scottish Cycling at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games has already been set at a more conservative six.

So what, if any, parallels are there between the sports that he can take into the new job?

"Undoubtedly the technical aspects of the two sports are considerably different," he told BBC Scotland.

"It's easy to identify other differences; in one, you turn up in your pyjamas, the other you turn up in your lycra."