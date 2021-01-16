Last updated on .From the section Cycling

German cycling team Bora-Hansgrohe says some of its riders have been injured after being "involved in an accident with a car" during training in Italy.

Three of the team - Wilco Kelderman, Rudiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger - were taken to hospital.

"Wilco and Rudi have sustained concussion, while Andreas is awaiting final examinations," said a team statement on social media. external-link

Dutch rider Kelderman finished third in last year's Giro d'Italia.

He joined Bora-Hansgrohe from Sunweb at the start of the year.