Geraint Thomas (left) and Dave Brailsford celebrate Thomas' Tour de France win in 2018

Geraint Thomas is in talks with Ineos Grenadiers over a new contract and is in line to lead the team at this year's Tour de France.

Thomas was left out of last year's delayed Le Tour and competed in the Giro d'Italia, in which he was forced to pull out after a crash.

Having recovered from injury, Grenadiers team principal Sir Dave Brailsford said the 2018 Tour winner is as motivated as ever.

"We're in discussions (on a contract)," Brailsford said.

"For someone like Geraint who has been with us since the start really, with Team Sky all the way through, he's a very important rider to us, very influential in the group.

"A great role model. And somebody we'd certainly like to - and I hope he does as well, I'm sure he does - end his career with us whenever that may be."

Thomas fell and fractured a hip after colliding with a discarded bottle at the Giro and suffered a further setback in December when he dislocated a shoulder in a training accident.

Thomas is among three Tour de France winners competing in the Etoile de Besseges, a five-day race that began on Wednesday.

"I think as long as (riders are) hungry and driven and have that innate drive in them still, I don't think his age now is a limiter to performance," Brailsford added.

"And he seems hungrier than ever, if I'm honest.

"It's funny with these guys, they kind of get to the point where they're like 'I can almost see the end here' and they get like a second wind maybe.

"But I don't see any reason to start counting the days down."

Brailsford said Thomas, who joined the team at its inception as Team Sky in 2010, was the obvious choice for the 2021 Tour route.

Egan Bernal, who succeeded Thomas as Le Tour winner in 2019 but was thwarted by a back problem last year, will target the Giro d'Italia

New signing Adam Yates will be focusing on the Vuelta a Espana later in the season and along with Geoghegan Hart hopes to ride the Olympic road race.