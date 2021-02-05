Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Peter Sagan won the World Championship road race in 2015, 2016 and 2017

Three-time road race world champion Peter Sagan is one of three Bora-Hansgrohe riders to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Slovakian 31-year-old, his brother Juraj and Erik Baska have all returned "several" positive tests while on a training camp in Gran Canaria.

Team doctor Christopher Edler said the trio have "mild, general symptoms" of the virus and are isolating.

Writing on Instagram, Peter Sagan said they were all "feeling well".

Edler added they will all have "further comprehensive medical evaluations" once their isolation period ends.

Peter Sagan is due to start his 2021 season in Belgium later this month, while Baska had been set to ride the Tour de la Provence, which starts on Thursday.