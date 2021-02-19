Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ineos Grenadiers tweeted to say there were "no major issues" for Tao Geoghegan Hart after his crash

Ineos Grenadiers' Tao Geoghegan Hart was involved in a crash but recovered to finish the opening stage of the Tour du Haut Var, won by Bauke Mollema.

The British 2020 Giro d'Italia champion finished in 38th place, 14 seconds down, in the three-day race in France.

Welshman Geraint Thomas, 34, was Ineos' first rider home, arriving safely in the lead group.

Trek-Segafredo rider Mollema beat AG2R Citroen's Greg van Avermaet on the summit finish on the Gourdon.

On his debut for Ineos, 21-year-old Tom Pidcock finished 86th, five minutes and 47 seconds behind.