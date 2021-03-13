Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Watch BBC sports editor Dan Roan's report on ex-British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

Ex-British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman says he was "shocked" to have been found guilty of ordering banned testosterone in 2011.

A medical tribunal ruled Freeman ordered Testogel with the knowledge "it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance".

The tribunal had found his actions were "incapable of innocent explanation".

But in an interview with the Mail on Sunday external-link Freeman said: "I believe the truth will come out. I'm not a doper."

Freeman had previously admitted 18 of 22 charges against him but denied the central charge about the purpose of the Testogel order.

In the interview Freeman said: "I'm still shocked at this verdict. It's so disappointing. It's unbelievable. I have never doped a rider in my life.

"I'm still to see any evidence of who this rider supposedly was. I accept there are people who don't believe me. They will say I've lied and changed my story and can't trust anything I say. I've admitted to those lies.

"I can say with a clear conscience that I didn't order Testogel knowing or believing it was for cheating."

After the verdict on Friday British Cycling said the finding against Freeman was "extremely disturbing".

The hearing will resume on 17 March, when the tribunal will consider if Freeman's "fitness to practise is impaired".