Ex-British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman has been struck off the medical register permanently.

The sanction came a day after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) ruled Freeman's fitness to practise was "impaired by reason of his misconduct".

The General Medical Council (GMC) recently found Freeman guilty of ordering banned testosterone in 2011.

It said he ordered it "knowing or believing" it was to help dope an unnamed rider.

Freeman had previously admitted 18 of 22 charges against him but denied the central charge about the purpose of the Testogel order.

He said he was "shocked" by the GMC verdict and said he "was not a doper".

While the GMC investigates doctors and brings a case against them, MPTS tribunals make independent decisions about a doctor's fitness to practise.

Neil Dalton, chair of the MPTS, said: "The tribunal considered that Dr Freeman's behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with continued registration.

"The tribunal has therefore determined that erasure is the only sufficient sanction which would protect patients, maintain public confidence in the profession and send a clear message to Dr Freeman, the profession and the public that his misconduct constituted behaviour unbefitting and incompatible with that of a registered doctor."