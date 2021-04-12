Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish timed his finish perfectly to take his first win since February 2018

Mark Cavendish won his first race in three years with victory on stage two of the Tour of Turkey.

The Briton, back with Deceuninck-Quick Step six years after leaving the Belgian team, found a superb final 100m to edge Belgian Jasper Philipsen at the end of the 114.9km stage.

Cavendish, 35, celebrated as he crossed the line for a first win since the third stage of the Dubai Tour in 2018.

He was pondering retirement last season before a move to Deceuninck-Quick Step.

Cavendish signed a one-year deal with the team and this win builds on his fourth-placed finish in stage one of the event.

He has won 30 stages on the Tour de France and is considered one of the best sprinters in the event's history but has been omitted from the Tour de France roster in the last two years.