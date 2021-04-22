Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Watch BBC sports editor Dan Roan's report on ex-British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

Ex-British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman will appeal the decision to strike him off the medical register permanently.

Freeman was removed from the register in March when the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled his practise was "impaired by reason of his misconduct".

The General Medical Council found him guilty of ordering banned testosterone in 2011.

He has now appointed a new legal team to advise him on his appeal.

The team at JMW Solicitors will be led by Graham Small, who said: "Mr. Freeman is innocent of wrong doing and we are confident that the truth will ultimately be recognised by the UK justice system."

Freeman's new legal team do not expect his appeal hearing to take place until November or December.

Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges relating to the ordering of Testogel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 as well as poor record-keeping and inappropriate treatment of non-riders.

The three charges he denied centred on the Testogel but the tribunal did not believe him, concluding: "It was clear that, on the balance of probabilities, the inference could properly be drawn that, when Dr Freeman placed the order and obtained the Testogel, he knew or believed it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance."

Freeman said he "vehemently" disagreed with the tribunal's determination.