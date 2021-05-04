Matteo Spreafico handed three-year ban after adverse results at 2020 Giro d'Italia
Italian Matteo Spreafico has been banned for three years by cycling's world governing body after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance at last year's Giro d'Italia.
Spreafico, 28, who was riding for the Vini Zabu-KTM team, returned two adverse analytical findings for enobosarm on 15 and 16 October.
Enobosarm, also known as ostarine, is a prohibited substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency list.
He is suspended until October 2023.
Enobosarm is part of a class of drugs called selective androgen receptor modulators.
Spreafico was initially banned on 22 October last year after returning the adverse results.