The 147km final stage from La-Lechere-les-Bains to Les Gets was marked by steep climbs and tricky descents

Richie Porte won the Criterium du Dauphine with Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Geraint Thomas third after a dramatic final day in the mountains.

Thomas fell on the final descent 7.7km from home, sliding out on a bend, although he was able to remount.

But the Welshman dug deep to catch the leading pack for the final 2km, giving Porte crucial support.

Bahrain Victorious rider Mark Padun won the eighth and final stage and secured the king of the mountains title.

He claimed the polka-dot jersey with another impressive day in the mountains, with the Ukrainian having also triumphed on stage seven's summit finish at La Plagne on Saturday.

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko claimed second overall, but it was Grenadiers who have put down an impressive marker as they build towards the start of the Tour de France that gets under way on 26 June in Brittany.

Sunday's mountainous final stage was a 147km route from La-Lechere-les-Bains to Les Gets on the western edge of the Alps.

Porte eventually finished 17 seconds ahead of Lutsenko in the overall standings, sealing a sweet victory for the 36-year-old.

The Australian, third in last year's Tour de France, had seen a potential victory in the Dauphine slip away on the final day back in 2017.

"This race, having been second here twice and one year losing second in the last kilometre, to finally win it I'm just over the moon," Porte said.

"All the sacrifices, time away from my wife and two kids, is worth it. This team Ineos Grenadiers were just absolutely brilliant today."

Despite his fall on the way down from Joux-Plane, the latest in a series of crashes, 2018 Tour de France winner Thomas also served notice that he is in good form going into this year's event.

"When I saw Geraint crash it wasn't ideal for the last six kilometres. He has some pretty bad road rash, but he'll be tip-top for the Tour," Porte added.

Criterium du Dauphine stage eight results

1. Mark Padun (Ukr/Bahrain Victorious) 4hrs 6mins 49secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +1:36secs

3. Patrick Konrad (Aut/BORA-hansgrohe) same time

4. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R-Citroën Team) +1:57secs

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2:10secs

6. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INEOS Grenadiers) same time

7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Premier Tech) same time

8. Richie Porte (Aus/INEOS Grenadiers) same time

9. Jack Haig (Aua/Bahrain Victorious) same time

10. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) same time

General classification after final stage

1. Richie Porte (Aus/Ineos Grenadiers) 29hrs 37mins 5secs

2. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Premier Tech) +17secs

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +29secs

4. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +33secs

5. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious) +34secs

6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Movistar) +38secs

7. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Astana-Premier Tech) same time

8. Ben O'Connor (Aus/Citroen) +47secs

9. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama) +1min 12secs

10. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR/INEOS Grenadiers) +1min 57secs