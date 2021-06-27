Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mathieu van der Poel took the yellow jersey and also leads the King of the Mountains competition

Mathieu van der Poel produced a superb ride to win stage two of the Tour de France and claim the yellow jersey in Brittany.

The Dutchman, 26, staged two attacks and powered home in a thrilling climax to the 183.5km route.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic placed second and third.

As he crossed the line, Van der Poel pointed to the sky in tribute to his late grandfather, Tour de France great Raymond Poulidor.

'I just imagine how proud my grandad would be'

Poulidor earned the nickname the 'eternal second' at the Tour, finishing second three times and third five times and remarkably never once wearing yellow jersey in 14 years of racing.

"It means the world to have this jersey on my shoulders." said Van der Poel

"Unfortunately, he is not here anymore but I just imagine how proud my grandad would be. I gambled a little bit, I played everything I've got because I knew I needed the bonus seconds if I wanted the jersey.

"It was also my last chance to get the yellow jersey, it's incredible."

Van der Poel, riding on only his second day on the Tour, takes the yellow jersey from Julian Alaphilippe, who won Saturday's crash-affected opening stage but had no answer to a decisive attack from his fellow puncheur.

Alaphilippe is now eight seconds behind while Pogacar and the 2020 runner-up Roglic, who were virtually inseparable on the road, occupy third and fourth places in the general classification standings.

The Slovenian duo's second and third places in the stage are in the same order in which they collected the first set of bonus seconds on the Mur-de-Bretagne behind Van der Poel.

There was an unexpected twist for the Ineos Grenadiers, who controlled the pace up the final climb but saw 2018 winner Geraint Thomas distanced before the finish line.

While his team-mate Richard Carapaz was in the group that finished eight seconds behind Van der Poel, Thomas conceded 23 seconds and now trails the maillot jaune by 41 seconds having dropped from 10th to 20th overall.

French police launch investigation into stage one crash

With stage one having been badly affected by two major crashes, four official race cars preceded the peloton on Sunday to keep the road clear of overexcited fans.

Despite the safety measures, however, the peloton was forced to slow down at times due to spectators spilling on to the course, while some riders could be seen waving towards the fans to tell them to stay off the road.

Earlier, youths had set off flares and fireworks by the roadside at the moment the riders were speeding past them.

As the riders took to stage two, French police launched an investigation into the multi-rider pile-up on Saturday which was caused by a spectator who leant into the path of the speeding peloton while holding up a sign.

The police said they intend to charge the unnamed spectator with "unintentional short-term injury through a manifestly deliberate breach of a duty of safety or care".

Fans have lined the streets over the first two days following the relaxation of French coronavirus restrictions.

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly," said Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault.

"We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this do not spoil the show for everyone."

Stage two results

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) 4hrs 18mins 30secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE-Team Emirates) +6 secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

4. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe)

5. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +8 secs

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo Visma)

8. Sergio Higuita (Col/EF Education-Nippo)

9. Pierre Latour (Fra/TotalEnergies)

10. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain-Victorious)

General classification standings after stage two

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) 8hrs 57mins 25secs

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +8 secs

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE-Team Emirates) +13 secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +14secs

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +24secs

6. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain-Victorious) +26

7. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

8. Sergio Higuita (Col/EF Education-Nippo)

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo Visma)

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

