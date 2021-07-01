Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish wins to close on Eddy Merckx's record

Mark Cavendish celebrating as crosses the finish line
Mark Cavendish had not claimed a Tour stage win for five years before this year's race

Mark Cavendish won his 32nd Tour de France stage victory to move within two stages of the all-time record held by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.

It is the second stage win of this year's Tour for Cavendish, who feared he would never return to the race after a long illness threatened his career.

He was only called into into the Deceuninck-QuickStep team at the last minute for the injured Sam Bennett.

But on stage six he again out-sprinted the peloton to win in style.

In the long final straight to the line in Chateauroux he was well-positioned by his lead-out train before hopping onto the wheel of the fast-finishing Alpecin-Fenix duo of Tim Merlier and Jasper Philpsen.

He then accelerated to pull clear of Philipsen and Nacer Bouhanni.

It is the third time he has won in Chateauroux, including his first ever Tour win in 2008 and again in 2011.

Stage six results

  1. Mark Cavendish (GB/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 3hrs 17mins 36secs
  2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix) Same time
  3. Nacer Bouhanni (Fra/Arkea Samsic)
  4. Arnaud Demare (Fra/ Groupama - FDJ)
  5. Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)
  6. Cees Bol (Ned/DSM)
  7. Tim Merlier (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix)
  8. Wout Van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma)
  9. Michael Matthews (Aus/BikeExchange)
  10. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage six

  1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) 20hrs 09mins 17secs
  2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +8secs
  3. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +30secs
  4. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-QuickStep) +48secs
  5. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +1min 21secs
  6. Pierre Latour (Fra/Total-Energies) +1mins 28secs
  7. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) +1min 29secs
  8. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 43secs
  9. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 44secs
  10. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 48secs

Selected other

12. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 54secs​

  • Comment posted by AHAAAAAA, today at 16:39

    This must surely rank as one of the greatest comebacks in sport. Just incredible!

    • Reply posted by qjbftxax, today at 17:02

      qjbftxax replied:
      Yeah one of the best but He swerved across philipsen in the sprint

  • Comment posted by Mannie Power, today at 16:48

    As I told my mate last year ‘Cavendish is finished now. He won’t even make the tour again. It’s sad but true....

    Absolute utter humble pie. Sorry Cav. Still our hero.

  • Comment posted by Sack The Board, today at 16:39

    Absolutely incredible from the Manx Missile. He should be knighted for his cycling achievements.

    • Reply posted by The Voice of Reason, today at 17:14

      The Voice of Reason replied:
      Amazing comeback.

      Tuesday could have been written off as a fluke but doing it twice shows he's really back!!

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 17:03

    There's some real haters on here this evening who haven't got a clue about cycling.

    Typical drug comments from ill informed children

    • Reply posted by CJT, today at 17:04

      CJT replied:
      it's not normal for so many athletes these days, to be dominant in their mid/late 30s, is it. Just like Christiano Ronaldo

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 16:52

    After all he has been through (illness, injury, no team or sponsorship), you couldn’t wish for a better than this.

    The only thing missing for him is an olympic medal.

    Superb athlete and human being

    • Reply posted by dpdpdp, today at 16:55

      dpdpdp replied:
      He has won a silver Olympic medal

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 16:38

    Absolutely brilliant again by the Manx Missile

  • Comment posted by Graycus, today at 16:55

    What an absolutely superb sprinter, Mark Cavendish is a legend.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:02

    Pure and simple Mark Cavendish is the greatest sprinter of all time. Today he sprinted from the front and absolutely obliterated the competition. THE GOAT.

  • Comment posted by TJH, today at 16:40

    Legend. I get far more emotional watching this than England beat Germany. A true British sporting hero.

    • Reply posted by Poppy the puppy, today at 17:05

      Poppy the puppy replied:
      Agreed, I 'got something in my eye' twice this week. Both Cav's fault.

      Hope it happens again.

  • Comment posted by troon, today at 16:53

    The guy is the epitome of the definition of a Legend 👏🙌

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 16:58

    Sir Mark Cavendish has a certain ring to it.

    • Reply posted by Terry Mardi, today at 17:00

      Terry Mardi replied:
      He won’t get one. Like Vaughan hasn't for cricket.

  • Comment posted by Pelebelly, today at 16:58

    Brilliant to see the Manx Missile firing on all cylinders again!

  • Comment posted by MartinMarkets, today at 16:47

    This made me far more emotional than England on Tuesday because it was impossible. Already, the victory today seemed entirely predictable. What an absolute legend!

  • Comment posted by Mannie Power, today at 16:58

    Remember Merckx won lots of his stages on time trials. I understand they’re not easy but compared to winning a stage in a bunch sprint it’s the cycling equivalent of winning the golden boot at the Euro’s with seven penalties.

    It would be great for him to get more than 34 but in real terms Mark Cavendish is already the greatest stage winner of all time.

    • Reply posted by sam, today at 17:16

      sam replied:
      Sorry, but winning an ITT is not in any way comparable to scoring a penalty

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 16:40

    Mark Cavendish take a bow, I thought you were finished but how wrong can one person be.

    I love watching the tour de France but when he is winning the sprints its so much better to watch.

    Amazing

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 16:53

    Must admit that I thought he was a long busted flush. Remarkable late career blossoming of the Manx Missile.

  • Comment posted by Damo, today at 16:51

    Even if he doesn't reach 34, he's the greatest TdF cyclist this country has ever produced, the greatest of his generation and arguably the greatest of all time.

    • Reply posted by Elmo, today at 16:53

      Elmo replied:
      Trust me, he is going for the record... He knows there's no guarantee of coming back... Instincts and adrenaline will kick in... 5 sprint stages left... 2 to tie... 3 for the outright record... He will go for it

  • Comment posted by Hitchens Razor, today at 16:46

    So wonderful to see Mark and Andy fight so hard to come back from such bad places. Such amazing professionals and great examples to younger ones on how to reach the top of their given field. True grit and determination. Go on both, you give hope to us all.

  • Comment posted by planeteel, today at 16:40

    Unreal..I would have laughed if you'd said 6 months ago that Cavendish would win a stage, let alone two! Surely he can't win the green jacket this year?

    • Reply posted by baphead, today at 16:44

      baphead replied:
      Not sure he's that good at golf

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 16:56

    Just incredible. He looked finished last year!

    Not sure about the green jersey as Sagan is still prowling about and will no doubt gobble up points in the mountains, but if he can hang in there, he might beat Merckx's record on the Champs-Elysees.... would be one hell of a way to go out!

