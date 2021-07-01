Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish wins to close on Eddy Merckx's record
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Mark Cavendish won his 32nd Tour de France stage victory to move within two stages of the all-time record held by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.
It is the second stage win of this year's Tour for Cavendish, who feared he would never return to the race after a long illness threatened his career.
He was only called into into the Deceuninck-QuickStep team at the last minute for the injured Sam Bennett.
But on stage six he again out-sprinted the peloton to win in style.
In the long final straight to the line in Chateauroux he was well-positioned by his lead-out train before hopping onto the wheel of the fast-finishing Alpecin-Fenix duo of Tim Merlier and Jasper Philpsen.
He then accelerated to pull clear of Philipsen and Nacer Bouhanni.
It is the third time he has won in Chateauroux, including his first ever Tour win in 2008 and again in 2011.
Stage six results
- Mark Cavendish (GB/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 3hrs 17mins 36secs
- Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix) Same time
- Nacer Bouhanni (Fra/Arkea Samsic)
- Arnaud Demare (Fra/ Groupama - FDJ)
- Peter Sagan (Svk/Bora-Hansgrohe)
- Cees Bol (Ned/DSM)
- Tim Merlier (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix)
- Wout Van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma)
- Michael Matthews (Aus/BikeExchange)
- Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo
General classification after stage six
- Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) 20hrs 09mins 17secs
- Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +8secs
- Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +30secs
- Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-QuickStep) +48secs
- Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +1min 21secs
- Pierre Latour (Fra/Total-Energies) +1mins 28secs
- Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) +1min 29secs
- Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 43secs
- Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 44secs
- Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 48secs
Selected other
12. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 54secs
- Gaming can improve your mental health: Here are five titles to help you escape
- Grounded with Louis Theroux: Why isn't Frankie Boyle a fan of Ricky Gervais?
Absolute utter humble pie. Sorry Cav. Still our hero.
Typical drug comments from ill informed children
The only thing missing for him is an olympic medal.
Superb athlete and human being
It would be great for him to get more than 34 but in real terms Mark Cavendish is already the greatest stage winner of all time.
I love watching the tour de France but when he is winning the sprints its so much better to watch.
Amazing
Not sure about the green jersey as Sagan is still prowling about and will no doubt gobble up points in the mountains, but if he can hang in there, he might beat Merckx's record on the Champs-Elysees.... would be one hell of a way to go out!