Tour de France 2021: Dylan Teuns wins stage eight as Tadej Pogacar claims yellow jersey

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments81

Pogacar leads Van Aert by one minute and 48 seconds in the general classification race
Pogacar leads Van Aert by one minute and 48 seconds in the general classification race

Belgium's Dylan Teuns took a fine solo victory on stage eight of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar claimed the yellow jersey in Le Grand-Bornand.

Defending champion Pogacar, 22, rode away from his rivals for the overall victory on the penultimate climb of the Tour's first day in the mountains.

Ion Izagirre was second, 44 seconds behind Teuns, with Michael Woods third and Pogacar fourth, 49 seconds back.

Britain's 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, dropped away early on in the stage.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, who had a dislocated shoulder popped back in after crashing heavily on stage three, was distanced on the opening uncategorised 5km climb of a bruising 151km race that included three category one climbs.

UAE-Team Emirates rider Pogacar attacked out of a reduced peloton with just over 30km remaining in an extraordinary demonstration of his power, punching his chest in celebration as he crossed the finish line.

Pogacar now leads Belgium's Wout van Aert by one minute and 48 seconds in the general classification race.

Stage eight results

1. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain-Victorious) 3hrs 54mins 41secs

2. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Astana) +44 secs

3. Michael Woods (Can/Israel Start-Up Nation) +47secs

4. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE-Team Emirates) +49secs

5. Wout Poels (Ned/Bahrain-Victorious) +2mins 33secs

6. Simon Yates (GB/BikeExchange) +2mins 43secs

7. Aurelian Paret-Peintre (Fra/AG2R Citroen) +3mins 03secs

8. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

9. Mattia Catteneo (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +4mins 07secs

10. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo Visma) +4mins 09secs

General classification after stage eight

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 29hrs 38mins 25secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 48 secs

3. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +4mins 38secs

4. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) +4mins 46secs

5. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo Visma) +5mins 00secs

6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 01secs

7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +5mins 13secs

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +5mins 15secs

9. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +5mins 52 secs

10. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-Victorious) 6mins 41secs

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

81 comments

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:18

    Pogacar is in a different class and could win riding backwards

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:17

    Word has it from a reliable source that Pogacar backed off on the top of the final climb as he wanted to make sure Cavendish made the cut and kept the green jersey. Pogacar was only 10 seconds behind Teuns and could have reeled him in. If true Pogacar is some sportsman with true respect for the legend that is Mark Cavendish. Tough trip to Paris if Pogacar gets any on Mont Ventoux.

    • Reply posted by Pepperami, today at 17:21

      Pepperami replied:
      Think more like he didn’t see the point of breaking his neck in bad conditions on a fast twisty downhill. In either case fair play to him.

  • Comment posted by Really, today at 17:15

    Did Thomas miss the time cut off? Or has he climbed off?

    • Reply posted by Ocana, today at 17:18

      Ocana replied:
      He finished okay.

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 17:12

    Perhaps there will be more surprises the following stages like "Mont Ventoux" . Great performance from Teuns.

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 17:12

    Looking forward to the next decade of Podcar Vs Bernal.

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:19

      Finkelstein replied:
      Bernal could not live with Pogacar. The sustained attack today on a steep gradient was devastating and Bernal could not keep up that level of sustained attack. Even climbers like Contador would have got rinsed today.

  • Comment posted by BBC should refund licence payers, today at 17:06

    Cav came in 35'01 down on stage winner. Big group including valverde, sagan, hirschi
    Tdf site still has him in green, but not sure if he was outside the limit.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:08

      Red Hare replied:
      Time cut was estimated at 37:33. He’s safe.

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 17:06

    There are certain times in history when a professional athlete comes along and pushes the boundaries of their sport to a new level.

    Sergey Bubka and Usain Bolt in Athletics

    Venus and Serena Williams in Tennis

    Even Kasparov in chess.

    You get the picture. They dont tend to win by just a little.

    This is the road bike equivalent.

    Right here, right now.

    It's a pleasure to watch it.

  • Comment posted by Fiery Dragon, today at 17:05

    I want to see all his data and drug test results, well that’s what we said when Froome did so well. What’s so different? 😏

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:10

      Red Hare replied:
      You probably can see his data. Pogačar releases some of his power files. Have a Google. They’re remarkable of course - only remarkable athletes do remarkable things - but you won’t be able to conclude one way or another.

  • Comment posted by Scarlet Lady, today at 17:04

    Imperious ride by Pogacar, rode all the GC contenders off his wheel without a grimace of pain, all left floundering in his wake. Can anyone overcome the deficits that could conceivably grow tomorrow? It would take a concerted series of attacks by different GC to get into breakaways that might cause Pogacar to react if time gaps rapidly appear, his team may not be strong enough to combat them all.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:02

    Well done Dylan Teuns on a huge win. Pogacar in one stage builds a lead over all his GC rivals of greater than five minutes. It truly is extraordinary that this 22 year old could obliterate an entire peloton with one sustained attack. He clearly could have caught Teuns but was more concerned with staying upright and not taking risks. He doesn't have to now as he is in control.

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 17:02

    Cav finished 35 minutes down so made it today.

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 17:00

    Interesting to see who drops out now for the Olympics.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:02

      Red Hare replied:
      Aren’t most of the Olympic selections known already?

  • Comment posted by HappyHammer, today at 16:59

    Pogacar is such a talent, amazing rider and can't see him losing the yellow jersey barring any accidents. All wrapped up.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 17:05

      John replied:
      Could he have overdone it and exhausted himself for the remaining weeks??

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 16:57

    Amazing day. Barring accidents who's going to come second.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 16:56

    Even at this stage cannot see him losing the race lead .

  • Comment posted by ecwdjwzz, today at 16:54

    Has Cav lost all his points?

  • Comment posted by BoneYard1966, today at 16:54

    a truly historical performance...just annihilated the Peleton and destroyed all the GC teams plans for the next two weeks.

  • Comment posted by KHDG, today at 16:54

    Shame that all live coverage here and on tv and even on official site cuts off before we see whether Cavendish, Thomas et al beat the time limit… pretty important that given likely resetting of points totals. Oh well.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 16:57

      Red Hare replied:
      Unlikely they’ll throw the green jersey out.

Top Stories

Featured

More from Wimbledon

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport