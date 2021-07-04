Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ben O'Connor won Sunday's ninth stage by more than five minutes

Australia's Ben O'Connor produced a brilliantly composed ride to win stage nine of the Tour de France but fell short of taking the yellow jersey.

The AG2R Citroen rider conquered the bruising mountainous finish in Tignes and is second behind defending champion Tadej Pogacar in the overall standings.

O'Connor looked as if he would overtake the Slovenian before Ineos Grenadiers took charge of the yellow jersey group.

Mattia Cattaneo finished second on the stage, with Sonny Colbrelli in third.

O'Connor raced away from fellow breakaway rider Sergio Higuita with 17km of the final climb up to Tignes still remaining at the end of the 144.9km stage from Cluses - and eventually finished five minutes and seven seconds ahead of Italy's Cattaneo.

"It was always the dream," O'Connor, 25. "Just to be here is the first dream.

"This is testament to everyone who's put faith in me over the years, my fiancee, my parents, my best mates back in Australia. It's been a wild ride, it's mind blowing.

"I mean, it's what you dream of. It's so much joy. I've managed to control myself now. I'm just loving every single moment."

Pogacar took sixth place on the stage, gaining 32 seconds on Richard Carapaz, and now leads overall by two minutes and one second from O'Connor, with Rigoberto Uran the next closest challenger at five minutes and 18 seconds down.

Monday is a rest day for the riders before stage 10 on Tuesday, 190.7km from Albertville to Valence.

Stage nine results

1. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) 4hrs 26mins 43secs

2. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +5mins 07secs

3. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain-Victorious) +5mins 34secs

4. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +5mins 36secs

5. Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels) +6mins 02secs

6. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) Same time

7. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) 6mins 34secs

8. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo Visma) Same time

9. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar)

10. Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo)

General classification after stage nine

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 34hrs 11mins 10secs

2. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) +2mins 01secs

3. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo 5mins 18secs

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo Visma) +5mins 32secs

5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 33secs

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +5mins 47secs

7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +5mins 58secs

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +6mins 12secs

9. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +7mins 02secs

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +7mins 22secs

