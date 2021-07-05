Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish's big chance to break Merckx's Tour stage record

By Matt Warwick & Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments41

Mark Cavendish
Every stage of the Tour de France is live on the BBC Sport website

From an opening stage mass-crash in the peloton caused by a spectators' cardboard sign, to Tadej Pogacar's obliteration of the general classification field so far, the 2021 Tour de France has been breathless from the start.

But, given the world is finally starting to forgive the spectator who caused the crashexternal-link - after a sincere apology and the race organisers dropping planned legal action - we can turn our attention to an much more heart-warming story.

Mark Cavendish, Britain's top sprinter who tearfully claimed his own glittering career looked over last year, after years of illness, injury and poor form, is now on the verge of greatness.

The 36-year-old was not even supposed to be at this Tour, but was a last-minute replacement following injuries to his Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mates Sam Bennett and Fabio Jakobsen.

Cavendish came into the three-week race with 30 stage wins already to his name, but few expected him to have the explosive energy required for victories that he once had in abundance.

But, out of nowhere, his form as returned, and he has won two sprint stages in this first week. He now stands just three stage wins away from legend Eddy Merckx's all-time Tour win record of 34.

A quick look at the 12 stages remaining on the Tour, suggests there are five more flat sprint days remaining for him to try to overhaul the record - it could even come on the sport's most prestigious single stage - the final day into Paris, where riders take the traditional sprint down the Champs-Elysees.

Cavendish, who is from the Isle of Man, is said not to discuss the record with team-mates, instead publicly praising the team for their role in revitalising his fortunes.

"These moments... it's not just what you win, it's how you win it," he said on the race's first rest day from his team hotel. "Even if we stop now, this has been one of the nicest Tours.

"[Michael] Morkov is the best lead-out [rider] in the world. He's calm, like the anti-me.

"They are more than a lead-out, they are a team - I'm lucky to have these guys."

Cavendish is known for his impassioned responses to journalists' questions over the years, but whether he feels any pressure to equal or break this milestone of not, the opportunity is falling into his lap.

Many of the race's best sprinters have abandoned the race following crash injuries or, like France's Arnaud Demare on Sunday's brutal climbs through the Alps, they did not make the dreaded time cut required to continue.

Those are all unusual events that do not usually occur in this race, making this one this strangest of Tours so far.

Cavendish's campaign for greatness could begin as soon as Tuesday's 191km stage 10 run from Albertville to Valence.

But his best next chance should be Thursday's race from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nimes.

Pogacar's epic form

Reigning champion Pogacar's firm hold on the yellow jersey is about the only thing we can be completely sure of after a manic week.

Ineos Grenadiers team principal Sir Dave Brailsford spoke of a "more open and aggressive" approach to this year's Tour in an attempt to deny the Slovenian pair Pogacar of UAE-Team Emirates and Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma this time around.

A frantic first nine stages has seen several nasty crashes, including Ineos' 2018 winner Geraint Thomas on stage three which has seen him ship time ever since.

Roglic, runner-up in last year's race, also fell, and though a bystanders' shopping cushioned his fall ever so slightly, his injuries took their toll and the 31-year-old abandoned the race after a stage eight where he fell way behind his rivals.

The top 10 is already separated by more than six minutes after the Pogacar powered his way to a second-place finish on the Tour's first day in the Alps.

That doesn't sound too bad - until you compare it to recent figures...

View more on twitter

While he won in dramatic fashion last year, prevailing by 59-seconds after a penultimate stage time-trial, the manner of Pogacar's performances so far - coupled with ill fortune for many of his expected rivals - suggest he is destined for a sizeable margin of victory this time around, should he manage to keep clear of trouble.

Italian Fausto Coppi's biggest winning gap of 28 minutes and 17 seconds since the Second World War in 1952 may, however, still be beyond reach.

How much do you win on the bike

'What doesn't kill you makes you stronger'

And though it has been hell for those battling to stay in touch, Britain's four-time winner Chris Froome has at least been able to see the positives on his Tour return.

Froome, 36, has been recovering from an awful crash he suffered in 2019, and has been playing a supporting role for his new Israel Start Up Nation team, after it became apparent he would not have the form to try to win a fifth Tour this year.

Briton Froome, who was born in Kenya, suffered a bad fall on the opening-day crash not caused by a spectator so is doing well to remain in the race.

In fact, green jersey wearer Cavendish came out in support of Froome, who has come into criticism for the length of time his recovery is taking.

"You don't write somebody off. Chris Froome has been a champion for many years," said Cavendish. "There will always be people who will never understand what it's like to be that successful so they'll never understand why someone will put themselves through something like that, and take negativity from other people to be there.

"I applaud it it - it's the strongest thing you can do."

View more on twitter

Sadly one rider who isn't is Nic Dlamini of Qhubeka-Nexthash - the first black South African rider to take part in the Tour.

The 25-year-old crashed in the treacherous wet conditions on Sunday's stage nine and failed to make the time limit, but was determined to finish, while nursing his injuries.

Dlamini is a highly rated rider, and a sign that a sport struggling for diversity is beginning to find riders from all over the world, thanks in part to the Qhubeka team, who are also a charity promoting cycling in Africa.

View more on twitter
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

41 comments

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 17:59

    What Cav and his team achieved yesterday was incredible. Possibly the ride of the day. Especially, as he wasn't planning on doing the Tour. Never write him off. Could it be Paris? Let's hope so.

  • Comment posted by Justin150, today at 17:59

    "He now stands just three stage wins away from legend Eddy Merckx's all-time Tour win record of 34."

    Well that was sloppy writing by the BBC. Cav has 32 wins so is 2 stage wins away from Merckx's record of 34, he needs 3 to break it.

  • Comment posted by Mace, today at 17:58

    As per previous comments, I can only assume the “Cavendish's campaign for greatness…” was meant more as a “Cavendish's campaign to prove beyond any doubt he’s the greatest sprinter ever”. It’s quite clear he’s already a great of the sport and his name will go down in history for all the right reasons. Humble, appreciative of the hard work and support others provide and absolute dedication. 💪🏼

  • Comment posted by RedSeb1986, today at 17:57

    Who proof read this article if anyone?!

    "The top 10 is already separated by more than six minutes after the Pogacar powered his way to a second-place finish on the Tour's first day in the Alps."

    "The Pogacar" came 4th on the day.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 17:57

    I think Cav has already proved he is great!

  • Comment posted by Bluetooth, today at 17:56

    Not a whole lot in common between Merckx and Cavendish. Both fantastic cyclists obviously but in very different ways irrespective of who ends up with most TdF wins.

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 17:56

    Hang on I need to check my maths, "Cavendish came into the three-week race with 30 stage wins....he has won two sprint stages in this first week. He now stands just three stage wins away from legend Eddy Merckx's all-time Tour win record of 34." 30+2=32, 34-32=2. Hmmm, maybe should've added to word "breaking" in there somewhere Matt and Harry. And plainly he is already a great so "on the brink"?

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:53

    He is TWO wins away from equaling the record, not 3! Get your facts right please.

  • Comment posted by Anonymouse 2021, today at 17:52

    I hope Mark Cavendish does well, but I would support him even more were it not for the obsession of ITV4 commentators in seeming to want to mention him at least once every 60 seconds - recent programmes have given the impression that they are being sponsored to shoehorn the Manx rider's name into ever comment - rather than (in the main) only as and when mention is merited.

  • Comment posted by RobHaynes, today at 17:49

    Can is already the greatest sprinter in the history of the sport. I hope he goes on to get the record but even if he doesn't is place as one of the greats of the sport is already secured.

  • Comment posted by LinsladeView, today at 17:47

    Watching Cav is all we have left!

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 17:44

    Gah - insensitive article. Cav already one of the best. He is with a team that can help him deliver. He is is own man and he is stated he is taking it one day, one race at a time. If he breaks any 'record' then great but if he does not he is still a legend. BBC reporting on cycling would benefit from being more systematic not headline/clickbait/problematic.

    • Reply posted by yellownevertrumper, today at 17:48

      yellownevertrumper replied:
      British sport reporting is always jingoistic.

  • Comment posted by CrispTowell, today at 17:43

    Admittedly, he hasn’t yet done the triple like Eddy did

  • Comment posted by Les Harvey, today at 17:38

    On the Verge?

    The guy is the greatest sprinter of his generation if not all time (Unquestionably top 3)

    he's gone way past greatness into legendary already.

    • Reply posted by yellownevertrumper, today at 17:49

      yellownevertrumper replied:
      he may be the best sprinter of all time. I think he is. But sprinters aren't revered, except by sprinters. Its like a contest for who is the tallest little person

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:38

    Alright everyone, calm down. We all know he's a great, they just meant in terms of becoming the all-time great in terms of stage wins.

    Still, I always assumed the other jersey winners, in particular green and polka dot, won more money than that.

  • Comment posted by Comedy clown mascot mayor, today at 17:36

    To be close enough to look over the shoulder of Merckx is no mean achievement.

  • Comment posted by laurie_a, today at 17:36

    He has a great chance. The Champs Elysees is an obvious stage for him to win, then one to tie and two to beat it. With Caleb Ewan out I don’t think there’s anyone who will get close to Cav in bunch sprints.

  • Comment posted by OceanSailor, today at 17:32

    Let us hope so. Without the crashes injuries and illness, he would probably already hold the record. It will also be great for British sport.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:32

    "on the verge of greatness" BBC get it right - Cav is already one of the sports greats, end of.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 17:31

    I think the word "verge" needs to be deleted from this article

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:36

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "Mark Cavendish - on the of greatness" - you're right, it flows much better.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured