Mark Cavendish sprinted to his 33rd stage victory at the Tour de France to move within one win of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx's all-time record.

The Manx rider, 36, held off Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to win stage 10 in Valence.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Cavendish also won stages four and six of this year's race.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished safely in the main bunch to retain the leader's yellow jersey.

Cavendish also strengthened his grip on the green jersey and now leads Australia's Michael Matthews by 59 points, with Sonny Colbrelli a further 23 behind.

"It was an old-school, run-of-the-mill, like you read in the cycling magazines, textbook lead-out," said Cavendish.

"Just getting the lads on the front, pull as fast as they can so no one can come past you.

"We knew this finish, I didn't make it the last time we came here in 2015, I got dropped, but we studied it and we knew if we took that last corner wide, we could keep the speed up."

