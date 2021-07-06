Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish wins 33rd stage to move within one of all-time record

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Cavendish also won stages four and six of this year's race
Mark Cavendish sprinted to his 33rd stage victory at the Tour de France to move within one win of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx's all-time record.

The Manx rider, 36, held off Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to win stage 10 in Valence.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Cavendish also won stages four and six of this year's race.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished safely in the main bunch to retain the leader's yellow jersey.

Cavendish also strengthened his grip on the green jersey and now leads Australia's Michael Matthews by 59 points, with Sonny Colbrelli a further 23 behind.

"It was an old-school, run-of-the-mill, like you read in the cycling magazines, textbook lead-out," said Cavendish.

"Just getting the lads on the front, pull as fast as they can so no one can come past you.

"We knew this finish, I didn't make it the last time we came here in 2015, I got dropped, but we studied it and we knew if we took that last corner wide, we could keep the speed up."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

176 comments

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 16:48

    Fantastic win today! What a team and what a sprinter. Fingers crossed for tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by The Voice of Reason, today at 17:07

      The Voice of Reason replied:
      Earlier this week I predicted he'd break Merckx' record on the Champs Elysée.

      Now it looks like he could do it by the weekend!!! Go Cav!

  • Comment posted by martello, today at 16:47

    Expect the BBC will be asking if he’s ‘on the verge of greatness’ again – just so you know BBC he’s already there

    • Reply posted by COYS 1, today at 16:57

      COYS 1 replied:
      And it’s also great that he is such a wonderful and lovable person.

  • Comment posted by Bolton of Yorkshire, today at 16:49

    Arise Sir Cav

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 17:31

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Well done Cavendish.

      Always acted with dignity, even when Team Sky didn't exactly offer him that which he deserved.

      Great to see him enjoying another day in the sun, while post medical revelations, the form of those associated / formerly associated with that team appears to have travelled in the exact opposite direction.

  • Comment posted by wordtweaker, today at 17:05

    Cav made it perfectly plain in the interview that he owes his win to the efficiency of his team. A great man acknowledges the team behind him.

    • Reply posted by james metcalfe, today at 17:10

      james metcalfe replied:
      Not forgetting that the other sprinters also have effective teams helping them.

  • Comment posted by Mace, today at 16:51

    Take another bow Cav. I said it the other day, but what a fantastic example of a sportman he is. The fact he immediatly recognises his team mates and thanks them for their efforts is a testament him and I really hope he goes on to break the record. Even if he doesn't do it this year, you have to believe he can be back and do it again next year. He's an utter sprinting machine!

  • Comment posted by TrojanOtter, today at 16:57

    If Cav had won just one stage, we would all have agreed, it was a magnificent comeback and he could bow out as a winner on his own terms.
    But this is "verging" on the ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by toomanyusernames, today at 17:05

      toomanyusernames replied:
      What people have to remember is that he didn’t even have to get back to HIS best to be THE best. In his prime he won by a postcode, now he wins enough

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 17:01

    He owes so much to his lead out, they literally walked him to the line today. Kudos to the team and we'll done to Cav for finishing it off.

    • Reply posted by Bass Culture, today at 17:29

      Bass Culture replied:
      They didn't literally walk him to the line, they were on cycles...

  • Comment posted by ebensdad, today at 16:49

    Superb effort. Stupidly, I had written him off a while ago.

    • Reply posted by charlieboy, today at 16:52

      charlieboy replied:
      You and me and everyone else.

  • Comment posted by TC117, today at 16:51

    It's got to be Sir Mark Cavendish after his performance this year.

  • Comment posted by Wippetgood, today at 16:49

    Cav - the greatest sprinter ever!

  • Comment posted by Rory, today at 17:04

    Everyone on the Isle of Man is bl**dy proud of him! Don't care what anyone says - He is the greatest sprinter of all time and has already achieved 'greatness'! To think he wasn't even gonna get a ride too....

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 17:02

    That Deceuninck train is a good example of riders have specific roles, and how they can get so good they become specialists. Declercq is the breakaway killer. Devenyns takes over once it gets technical and tries to exploit the wind. Asgreen brings the train to the front if required. Ballerini leads out first. Mørkøv drops off the sprinter. Cavendish / whoever comes off someone’s wheel and wins.

  • Comment posted by jackbstard, today at 17:00

    Fair play the footie has brought some joy to the English folk.......whereas Cav has entertained , delighted us cyclists throughout the British @Emerald Isles ...... Well done Cav 👏💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 16:45

    Two to go.

  • Comment posted by Zzzzzzzzzz, today at 16:55

    The Deceuninck–Quick-Step train was unstoppable today... they controlled the race start to finish. What a team. But what a sprinter as he still had to finish it off. Greatest sprinter ever. One away!

  • Comment posted by mr mercer, today at 17:02

    looking forward to seeing the manx missile record breaking 35 win on the final stage -Champs-Elysees

    • Reply posted by Craig P, today at 17:06

      Craig P replied:
      How cool would that be

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:54

    For me it makes no difference whether Cavendish equals or goes beyond Eddy Merckx's record. Cavendish achieved greatness many years ago and stands alone as the greatest sprinter of all time. DQS delivered a masterclass team performance in how to handle the cross winds and protect the asset Cavendish. Textbook lead out and explosive unload by Cavendish to finish it off. onwards and upwards.

    • Reply posted by TC63, today at 17:18

      TC63 replied:
      Was amazed by the fact that no other has won more than 22 road stages at the tour. (discounting time trials)

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:54

    Mark cavendish is an anagram of bloody legendary, kinda

    • Reply posted by Sacko, today at 17:21

      Sacko replied:
      maverick hands

  • Comment posted by grassmarket, today at 16:49

    Looks a cut above the remaining field & has a red-hot lead out train. Fingers crossed!

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 16:51

    No matter what he does he won’t win SPOTY. It’s an Olympic and Euros year. Be in short list but not top 3. If Eng win Euros it’ll be Kane and whoever wins gold in Tokyo.

    Having said all I would vote for Cav, what a magnificent comeback and story.

    • Reply posted by furbishtitok, today at 16:54

      furbishtitok replied:
      who cares about Noddy SPOTY when you are winning stages at le Tour

