Tour de France 2021: Wout van Aert wins stage 11 as Tadej Pogacar retains lead

By Jack SkeltonBBC Sport

Van Aert finished one minute 14 seconds ahead of Trek-Segafredo duo Kenny Elissonde and Bauke Mollema
Belgium's Wout van Aert claimed a fine solo win on stage 11 of the Tour de France as leader Tadej Pogacar showed a first glimpse of vulnerability.

Van Aert dominated the double ascent of Mont Ventoux to finish one minute 14 seconds ahead of Kenny Elissonde and Bauke Mollema in Malaucene.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard distanced Pogacar on the second climb of Ventoux.

But the defending champion recovered to catch Vingegaard on the descent, and retains a significant overall lead.

Pogacar is now five minutes 18 seconds ahead of Colombia's Rigoberto Uran with Denmark's Vingegaard moving into third, a further 14 seconds behind, as Ben O'Connor dropped from second to fifth after a difficult day for the Australian.

An emotional Van Aert said he was "lost for words" after securing what he described as "maybe my best victory ever".

The versatile Belgian national champion, 26, has won three flat stages of the Tour before and several elite one-day races, but this is his first mountain stage win, having shown his climbing ability in support of Primoz Roglic last year.

"I didn't expect to win this stage before the Tour but yesterday I asked the team to go for the breakaways," he said.

"It's one of the most iconic climbs in the world and it's maybe my best victory ever."

Van Aert's preparation for the Tour was impaired by appendicitis surgery last month, but he showed his stunning versatility here, winning a brutal stage in the mountains just as day after finishing second to Mark Cavendish in a bunch sprint.

His victory also helps to salvage Jumbo-Visma's race after a tough start that has seen their leader Roglic withdraw before stage nine because of injury, with Robert Gesink and Tony Martin also pulling out.

Van Aert added: "It was really hard to get to this Tour at a proper level and we've had so much bad luck with the team.

"But it's so nice that if you keep motivated some day it will work out. I can be really proud."

Jumbo-Visma will also be buoyed by the showing of Vingegaard, 24, who has assumed the team leader role and showed he is prepared to not let Pogacar make the rest of the race a procession to a second consecutive Tour title in Paris.

Ineos Grenadiers did most of the work on the front of the group of favourites all day, with Geraint Thomas adopting domestique duties in service of Richard Caparaz, who is now fourth overall, before the Welshman peeled off to drop to 48th overall.

Though Ineos' tactic did not put Pogacar in trouble, they did manage to distance O'Connor, Wilco Keldermann, Alexey Lutsenko, Enric Mas, Guillaume Martin and David Gaudu, who struggled in particular to drop from 10th to 15th overall.

The next two stages could well end in bunch sprints, giving green jersey leader Cavendish, who finished safely within the time limit on stage 11, the chance to equal and pass Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins.

Stage 11 result

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 5hrs 17mins 43secs

2. Kenny Elissonde (Fra/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 14secs

3. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

4. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 38secs

5. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) Same time

6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers)

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma)

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +1min 56 secs

9. Wilco Keldermann (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

10. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 02secs

General classification after stage 11

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 38hrs 25mins 17secs

2. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) + 5mins 18secs

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo Visma) +5mins 32secs

4. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 33secs

5. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) +5mins 58secs

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +6mins 16secs

7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +6mins 30secs

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +7mins 11secs

9. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +9mins 29secs

10. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +10mins 28secs

Comments

Join the conversation

92 comments

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 17:52

    Come on Wout. Time to win your rainbow stripes on the bergs of Flanders then greet the bells of the Madonna as world champion. Superb ride today, absolutely jaw dropping.

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 17:39

    You've really got to fancy Cav to take at least one of the next two stages. But how knackered are DQS? It's going to be hard next week but if they manage it through the mountains then he should break the record and take Green. This would be a fantastic achievement.

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 17:37

    Once again, there’s no point riding a mountain train if your leader is not the strongest in the race. I guess Ineos were trying to set up Carapaz to get on the podium but it nearly backfired. Rowe got shelled out of the back and missed the time cut… before two potentially dangerous crosswind stages.

  • Comment posted by Ravi, today at 17:35

    Pogacar did look a little in difficulty as he was dropped by Vangegard. Or he may have just been playing it conservatively, knowing there was a long descent to follow, where he could try and close (which he did). Is he vulnerable? Maybe the big climbs to follow will give a better idea.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:39

      Red Hare replied:
      Given his time trial form, any challenger would need to take back 7 minutes minimum on Pogačar and then do the time trial of their lives to win the Tour. Vingegaard at least gave it a go, without a team, it has to be said. Ineos were quite disappointing.

  • Comment posted by Jennie, today at 17:35

    So gutted to miss this stage, I love the Ventoux.

  • Comment posted by MichaelMcL, today at 17:33

    Great to see that Cav had four teammates, his sprint train, with him on the climb which bodes well for tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by john cole, today at 17:33

    Why is nothing being done to stop the fans Gobbing off in front of the riders faces, is there no covid over there

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 17:44

      Rizla replied:
      More like there is no respect over there

  • Comment posted by nightprowler, today at 17:32

    97km/h max speed by Pogacar and I think Carapaz coming down Mont Ventoux…. Rapid!

    Pogacar possibly showing he is human on the ascent. Still his to lose though.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 17:46

      Rizla replied:
      Pogacar knows he has such a big lead, he didn't really need to empty the tank, theres still 2 weeks to go.

  • Comment posted by McNamara, today at 17:30

    Really puzzling and disappointing stage from Ineos. We have to make allowances for G but Porte and Georgian Hart have gone missing in action giving Carapaz no support at all. Brailsford’s expect the unexpected is looking a little silly at the moment

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:40

      Red Hare replied:
      Porte crashed yesterday, and struggled today.

  • Comment posted by Piotr, today at 17:29

    Cav is absolutely save. You can dubblecheck it here: https://dicodusport.fr/blog/tour-de-france-2021-classement-par-points-maillot-vert/

    • Reply posted by RichardKn, today at 17:33

      RichardKn replied:
      Interesting how the beeb report one piece of news from the race but we all have to leap to the comments to learn the most important piece of news from each other :-)

  • Comment posted by David Ponsford, today at 17:29

    Pogba shows off too much

  • Comment posted by flashpants15, today at 17:28

    More importantly did Cav make the time cut?

    • Reply posted by RichardKn, today at 17:30

      RichardKn replied:
      Yep, comfortably, see posts ad infinitum below.

  • Comment posted by Ye Oldphart, today at 17:26

    So it seems Pogacar was just very good instead of excellent giving hope that someone can get within a couple of minutes of his overall time.

  • Comment posted by Mark Williams, today at 17:23

    For anyone else wanting to know, a European website has published that Mark Cavendish HAS made the cut with 7 minutes to spare - thought I would share

    • Reply posted by RichardKn, today at 17:28

      RichardKn replied:
      This is exactly the comment I was looking for, thank you!

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 17:23

    Cavendish not even in top ten! Ridiculous. Typical flash in the pan.

    • Reply posted by Blackangelmine, today at 17:26

      Blackangelmine replied:
      A sense of humour - most welcomed!

  • Comment posted by Swanny, today at 17:23

    Go to twitter for cav info .

  • Comment posted by Eagles_Nut, today at 17:23

    Twitter reports Cav made it home inside the cut-off. Phew

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 17:22

    Cav should've stopped for a coffee before finishing today. Best of luck tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Mace, today at 17:21

    Official confirmation, via Twitter and Daniel Ostanekwho is covering the race, that Cav made it: "Cavendish and his teammates make the finish 7 minutes inside the time cut today #TDF2021"

    Thank goodness for that!

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:45

      Red Hare replied:
      This stage is in fact a bit easier than the Andorra stage or Col de Portet stage from a time cut perspective. Big long descents, relatively high average speed due to the long run in before the climbs. Only one rider OTL, and that was his own team’s fault.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 17:21

    CAV's made the cut. DQS Tweet just confirmed it.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 17:23

      Dave replied:
      Thanks, I'd just been looking for that news on various sites. Good to hear, although I guess never really in doubt the way DQS do things.

