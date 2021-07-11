Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Anna van der Breggen (centre) is now one short of equalling the record for Giro d'Italia Donne victories

Anna van der Breggen clinched her fourth Giro d'Italia Donne after finishing fourth on the final stage.

The Dutch rider SD Worx rider was part of a breakaway that finished the 113km stage to Cormons 23 seconds ahead of the peloton.

Her team-mates Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio and Demi Vollering finished second and third overall.

Britain's Lizzie Deignan, who finished second to Coryn Rivera in a final-stage sprint finish, was fourth overall.

Double road race world champion and Olympic gold medallist Van der Breggen, 35, defended her Giro title for the first time, having also previously won the event in 2015 and 2017.

The Dutchwoman is now just one victory short of equalling Italyian Fabiana Luperini's record of six victories.

The race was marred by claims of bullying on stage nine.

Rally Cycling rider Heidi Franz said she was "mocked and bullied in the groupetto" on Saturday, in what was "one of the worst experiences" she has had in a race.

"There's absolutely no place for that when people are on the edge and on their limit," she wrote on Twitter.