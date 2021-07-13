Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Konrad is the Austrian national road race champion and is competing at his third Tour de France

Patrick Konrad from Austria held off the chasing group to claim victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France.

He attacked out of a breakaway on the Col de Portet-d'Aspet, the penultimate climb of the 169km stage.

It is the 29-year-old's first Tour stage and first professional win.

Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey as the group of overall leaders crossed the line almost 14 minutes later with no significant changes at the top of the general classification.

It was another relatively stress-free day for the Slovenian as the race resumed following Monday's rest day - with the damp conditions on the treacherous descent of the Portet-d'Aspet the main concern for the peloton.

Pogacar continues to lead by five minutes and 18 seconds from Rigoberto Uran going into Wednesday's 178km stage to a summit finish on the Col du Portet.

Konrad resisted a counter-attack from France's David Gaudu and Italy's Sonny Colbrelli to deliver a second stage win of this year's Tour for Bora-Hansgrohe.

Stage 16 Results

Patrick Konrad (Aut/BORA-hansgrohe) 4hours 01minutes 59seconds Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +42secs Michael Matthews (Aus/Team BikeExchange) Same time Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra/Cofidis) Franck Bonnamour (Fra/B&B Hotels) Alex Aranburu (Esp/Astana) Toms Skujins (Lat/Trek) +45sec Jan Bakelants (Bel/Intermarche) Same time David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama) +47secs Lorenzo Rota (Ita/Intermarche) +1min 03secs

General classification after stage 16