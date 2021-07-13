Tour de France 2021: Patrick Konrad wins stage 16
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Patrick Konrad from Austria held off the chasing group to claim victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France.
He attacked out of a breakaway on the Col de Portet-d'Aspet, the penultimate climb of the 169km stage.
It is the 29-year-old's first Tour stage and first professional win.
Tadej Pogacar retained the yellow jersey as the group of overall leaders crossed the line almost 14 minutes later with no significant changes at the top of the general classification.
It was another relatively stress-free day for the Slovenian as the race resumed following Monday's rest day - with the damp conditions on the treacherous descent of the Portet-d'Aspet the main concern for the peloton.
Pogacar continues to lead by five minutes and 18 seconds from Rigoberto Uran going into Wednesday's 178km stage to a summit finish on the Col du Portet.
Konrad resisted a counter-attack from France's David Gaudu and Italy's Sonny Colbrelli to deliver a second stage win of this year's Tour for Bora-Hansgrohe.
Stage 16 Results
- Patrick Konrad (Aut/BORA-hansgrohe) 4hours 01minutes 59seconds
- Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain Victorious) +42secs
- Michael Matthews (Aus/Team BikeExchange) Same time
- Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra/Cofidis)
- Franck Bonnamour (Fra/B&B Hotels)
- Alex Aranburu (Esp/Astana)
- Toms Skujins (Lat/Trek) +45sec
- Jan Bakelants (Bel/Intermarche) Same time
- David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama) +47secs
- Lorenzo Rota (Ita/Intermarche) +1min 03secs
General classification after stage 16
- Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 66hours 23minutes 06seconds
- Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education) +5mins 18secs
- Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo) +5mins 32secs
- Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 33secs
- Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) +5mins 58secs
- Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +6mins 16secs
- Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +7mins 01secs
- Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +7mins 11secs
- Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +8mins 02secs
- Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-Victorious) +10mins 59secs