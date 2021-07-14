Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Geraint Thomas returned to Maindy Stadium in 2018 to promote the Tour of Britain

The track at which 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas began his cycling career is set to be replaced by a new velodrome in Cardiff.

Maindy track is to be redeveloped as part of a school expansion with the new track to be at Cardiff Sports Village.

Cardiff councillor Russell Goodway told the local democracy reporting service of hopes for construction to begin on the new track "in early 2022".

The development depends on planning approval.

Thomas and fellow leading Welsh cyclists Elinor Barker, Owain Doull and Luke Rowe began cycling with Maindy Flyers, who are based at the track that is set to make way for the school expansion.