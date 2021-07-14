Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar has won five Tour stages but this was his first while wearing the yellow jersey

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar took a sublime victory atop the Col du Portet on stage 17 of the Tour de France to extend his lead in the yellow jersey.

The Slovenian, 22, kicked clear of Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz with 150 metres to go to win his fifth Tour stage overall and second of 2021.

UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar now leads Vingegaard by five mins 39 seconds, with Carapaz four seconds further back.

Rigoberto Uran slipped from second to fourth after cracking at 8km remaining.

Pogacar, who won the stage five time trial before taking the yellow jersey on stage eight, has four days left to defend it, though Sunday's final stage is a processional run to Paris where convention dictates the leader is not attacked.

"We were 50-50 - do we go for the win stage or just defend? - but in the end we tried and I am super-happy," he said.

Stage 17 result

Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 5hrs 03mins 31secs Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo) +03secs Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +04secs David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 19secs Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) +1min 26secs Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 40secs Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-Victorious) +1min 44secs Sergio Higuita (Col/EF Education Nippo) +1min 49secs Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) Same time Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-Victorious)

General classification after stage 17