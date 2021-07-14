Tour de France 2021: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 17 to extend overall lead
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar took a sublime victory atop the Col du Portet on stage 17 of the Tour de France to extend his lead in the yellow jersey.
The Slovenian, 22, kicked clear of Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz with 150 metres to go to win his fifth Tour stage overall and second of 2021.
UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar now leads Vingegaard by five mins 39 seconds, with Carapaz four seconds further back.
Rigoberto Uran slipped from second to fourth after cracking at 8km remaining.
Pogacar, who won the stage five time trial before taking the yellow jersey on stage eight, has four days left to defend it, though Sunday's final stage is a processional run to Paris where convention dictates the leader is not attacked.
"We were 50-50 - do we go for the win stage or just defend? - but in the end we tried and I am super-happy," he said.
Stage 17 result
- Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 5hrs 03mins 31secs
- Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo) +03secs
- Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +04secs
- David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +1min 19secs
- Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) +1min 26secs
- Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1min 40secs
- Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-Victorious) +1min 44secs
- Sergio Higuita (Col/EF Education Nippo) +1min 49secs
- Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) Same time
General classification after stage 17
- Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 71hours 26minutes 27seconds
- Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo) +5mins 39secs
- Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 43secs
- Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) +7mins 17secs
- Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) +7mins 34secs
- Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +8mins 06secs
- Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +9mins 48secs
- Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +10mins 04secs
- Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +11mins 51secs
- Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-Victorious) +12mins 53secs
The most enthralling Tour that I can remember for many years, only one truly neutralised stage, every other stage has had tactical action from start to finish.
They went up that last climb at 19.5kph, that's not much slower than I average on the flat!! They really are superhuman.