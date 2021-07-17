Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar is set to win the Tour de France after finishing seventh in the time trial on the penultimate stage.

Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert won stage 20 on Sunday to secure his second stage win of the 2021 Tour.

Pogacar, 22, will officially claim the yellow jersey after Sunday's final stage to Paris, when - by tradition - the leader is not challenged.

Pogacar, of UAE-Team Emirates, is set to win his second Tour having clinched the 2020 race in the final time trial.

He overhauled fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma on the penultimate stage to win by more than a minute - but did not need to repeat his heroics this time.

Pogacar has dominated the Tour this year and is set to win the general classification by five minutes 20 seconds from Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard.

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz of British team Ineos Grenadiers is set to finish third, seven minutes three seconds down.

