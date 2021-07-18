Tour de France: Mark Cavendish denied record by Wout Van Aert

Mark Cavendish
Cavendish won his first Tour stage in 2008

Mark Cavendish failed in his bid to set a new record of 35 stage wins in the Tour de France as Wout van Aert won the final stage of the 2021 Tour.

Cavendish struggled to find space and could not come past Van Aert in the final few metres of the bunch sprint on Paris' Champs-Elysees.

But the 36-year-old had already won four stages this year to equal the Tour record of 34 set by Eddy Merckx.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE-Team Emirates won the overall yellow jersey.

Despite his failure to take sole ownership of the stage wins record, to have drawn equal with Belgian legend Merckx is an astonishing achievement by Cavendish, who had struggled for form for several seasons and feared last year his career was over.

He was only called up by Deceuninck Quick-Step as a late replacement for injured Irish sprinter Sam Bennett.

But, a full five years after his previous Tour stage win, his sprinting dominance earned him his second Tour de France green jersey, awarded to the winner of the points classification.

History done the hard way

Cavendish was never supposed to be at this Tour. It is only nine months since he proclaimed, through tears, the likely end of his career following a difficult one-day race last year.

He has battled the Epstein-Barr virus, several heavy crashes and depression, all since his last victory at the Tour five years ago for Dimension Data. Back then he won four stages early in the race in what was seen as a swansong.

After signing a surprise one-year deal with Belgian one-day and sprinting specialists Deceuninck-Quick Step, the team were firm on Cavendish not being part of their Tour plans.

But a long-term injury to their young Dutch talent Fabio Jakobsen - who suffered serious head injuries in a horror crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland - and a last-minute knee injury for last year's green jersey winner Bennett left the team and its characterful owner Patrick Lefevere with few options.

In many ways, Lefereve and Cavendish are kindred spirits - outspoken, passionate about their craft and known to tell journalists how they feel if they have overstepped the mark with questions.

But Cavendish is also fiercely loyal, especially to his team. He speaks of Danish rider Michael Morkov as "the anti-me" because of his unflustered, calm demeanour. And also of the class of team-mates at Quick-Step who have led him out for his sprint victories.

Cavendish said last week he has "no real sentiment either way" about the record - will he back next year to try to extend it?

Mark Cavendish's career record. 34 tour stage wins, 15 giro stage wins, 3 veulta stage wins, 1 world champions rainbow jersey, 1 commonwealth gold, 1 olympic silver, 2 green jerseys

President Pogacar takes the plaudits

Pogacar has dominated this Tour. Unchallenged in the mountains, he blew away the rest in the first time trial on stage 5.

The 22-year-old did not once look troubled by the pace of the race, or his rivals.

This is the polar opposite from last year, when he overhauled countryman Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma on the penultimate stage's time trial to win by more than a minute after Roglic had dominated up to that point.

But the demeanour of Pogacar has changed this time around - from a young, respectful rider disbelieving of his own achievements, to one who is happy to make a point of rivals' kidology on the climbs, by aggressively punching the air and pointedly smiling in his rivals' direction, in the same way other legendary riders did in their pomp.

He said: "Incredible, I didn't [ever] dream about this - it's something beyond a dream.

"Hard to tell which [win is] more special. Last year there was no pressure, and I wasn't ready to take the win - [I would have been] happy with second, and it ended with me winning.

"This year already I had yellow from the first week - really different. But proud of both."

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

114 comments

  • Comment posted by MacMe, today at 18:37

    A better head line would be "cav wins green jersey and 4 stages of the tour in great ride". Media love a bit of negative though. 😜

    • Reply posted by Getcher Andsoff, today at 18:54

      Getcher Andsoff replied:
      Stunning achievement - if you'd have predicted 4 wins and a green jersey three weeks ago you'd have been laughed out of town.

      Shame he couldn't finish with another today but that's life. Hopefully he'll stick around for another season.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 18:36

    or..."Mark Cavendish triumphs at the TdF, winning the Green Jersey"...you choose

    • Reply posted by kris, today at 18:40

      kris replied:
      Agreed. Shouldn’t be lost on anyone that in all the previous tours Cav has won stages on, he’s only won the green jersey once before. It’s an amazing achievement to win it again.

  • Comment posted by lanterne rogue, today at 18:39

    Even though I feel the pain for Cav, massive congrats to Van Aert. Mountain win, time trial and the sprint that matter score than most.

    What Cav achieved is one of the greatest sporting comebacks, but he is off the scale. Amazing.

    Vive le Tour.

    And thank you France for letting us once again see your beauty. Merci.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 18:41

      Rizla replied:
      Quite questionable comeback, esp in cycling

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:55

    Mark Cavendish wins the GREEN JERSEY and Four stages. The legend lives on and will be back. All genuine cycling fans are so proud of Cavendish.

    • Reply posted by Mostsports, today at 19:05

      Mostsports replied:
      He obviously can only beat what has been in front of him but it speaks volumes that a ‘non pure’ sprinter was able to beat him in Paris.
      He’s unquestionably the greatest ever sprinter but I’m pleased that he has only drawn level with Mercxx and not beaten him.
      Sadly I can’t see any further victories in the Tour.

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 18:34

    Great Tour from Mark C , It’s sort of nice he shares the record with another cycling great. And maybe just maybe he gets it next time, but tough ask

  • Comment posted by Pelebelly, today at 18:42

    Green Jersey ten years on from the last one. Four stage wins. Joint most stage wins in the Tour - brilliant from the Manx Missile.

  • Comment posted by DomBres, today at 19:01

    How pathetic - Cavendish wins 4 Stages in the Tour and the Green Jersey, yet the first line of the article is 'Mark Cavendish failed.'

    He hasn't failed in any way - a phenomenal achievement and Tour.

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 18:38

    The early draft of this article completely ignoring that he won the green jersey

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:35

    Fingers crossed for next year Mark.

    • Reply posted by Noodlebug, today at 18:52

      Noodlebug replied:
      Better to break the record next year when a cyclist might have a chance at SPOTY. Too much Olympic/Euro noise this year.

  • Comment posted by Dcf, today at 18:53

    Lets face it. If Cav had been offered just this final stage of the race a year back, he'd have grasped it with both hands. Never mind the record, for him, this year has been the stuff of dreams.

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 18:31

    That was Merckx-esque. Van Aert won the trifecta, an ITT, the Ventoux mountain stage, and the sprint on the Champs-Elysees. Chapeau!

    • Reply posted by jimmywilde, today at 19:06

      jimmywilde replied:
      Fantastic from Van Aert.
      Congratulations.

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 19:01

    Can has had a brilliant Tour. The finish was so crowded and his lead out team split up. But he has nothing to regret and, if in June, someone had told him he was going to ride the Tour and notch four stage wins he would have rolled on the floor laughing. The greatest sprinter of all time and the green jersey by a margin of 46 points. Chapeau!

    • Reply posted by Garry S, today at 19:04

      Garry S replied:
      Spot on analysis.

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, today at 18:40

    M.C. has won green, the record can wait, but it is coming.

  • Comment posted by john570, today at 18:53

    It matters not if he gets another go
    His exploits are legendary
    To equal Eddy is better than I could anticipate when he got to his 34

    The fact that every rider puts out more work than any sportspeople daily is enough to admire.

    My cousin Rita used to ride against the legend Beryl Burton ... another great.

    Have you noticed, other sports are copying the idea of honouring champions on their kit?

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 18:51

    Cycling is the winner today. Not since Hinault in 1979 has a rider won a mountain, sprint and TT stage in the Tour. Wout Van Aert is an amazing talent. Also nice for it to still be a joint record for Merckx who is the GOAT. Well done Cav and the team also who made it a spacial Tour for us Brits. Looking forward to see them back next year!?

  • Comment posted by rowly, today at 18:46

    Shame but at the end of the day he is and remains awesome. I would go so far as to say he is a legend.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 18:49

    Has been an amazing tour for Pogacar, Van Aert and Cavendish in particular. 10 of 21 stages between them.

    Pogacar 3 stages and won by about 2.5 miles.
    Van Aert wins mountain, TT and sprint, when did that last happen. Merckx I suspect.

    Then Cav, third choice sprinter for Quickstep. 36 years old. 4 stages.

    • Reply posted by aaaaaaaaaa, today at 18:51

      aaaaaaaaaa replied:
      Does that speak to how good he is, or perhaps that the field of sprinters isn’t as strong this year.

  • Comment posted by aaaaaaaaaa, today at 18:49

    I’m not his biggest fan, but it’s is quite an achievement, and a shame that he didn’t get what he desperately wanted this year.

    But fairs fair, no one could compare Merckx and Cavendish. They were different riders, riding at different times so comparisons are meaningless.

  • Comment posted by bovverd, today at 18:34

    Will mean he earned it next year. Well done Mark!

  • Comment posted by russell, today at 19:07

    Absolute world class performance after what he has come back from
    Top class sportsman and a great role model

