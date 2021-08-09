Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Olympic mountain bike gold medallist Tom Pidcock will race in the Vuelta a Espana for Ineos Grenadiers alongside fellow Briton Adam Yates.

The final Grand Tour of the season begins on 14 August, less than three weeks after Pidcock, 22, became the first Briton to win a mountain biking Olympic medal.

Yates, 29, will be racing the 10th Grand Tour of his career.

The race begins in Burgos and covers 21 stages before finishing on 5 September.

Pidcock's long-term coach at Ineos, Kurt Bogaerts, called his mountain bike cross-country gold "mission impossible" because it came less than two months after the cyclist broke his collarbone in training.

The Leeds-born athlete has won world titles in cyclo-cross, road and mountain bike events at under-23 and under-18 level.

He and Yates will be racing alongside Ineos' former Tour de France winner and current Giro d'Italia champion Egan Bernal, Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz, Jhonatan Narvaez, Salvatore Puccio, Pavel Sivakov and Dylan van Baarle.