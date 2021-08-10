Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Olivia Podmore competed at the Rio Olympics

New Zealand Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore has died at the age of 24, Cycling New Zealand (CNZ) has said.

Podmore competed at the 2016 Rio Games, the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was her country's keirin champion in 2017.

"We at Cycling New Zealand are deeply saddened with the sudden loss of our young cyclist Olivia Podmore," a social media post by CNZ read.

"Olivia was a much-loved and respected rider in our Cycling New Zealand squad and the wider cycling community."

The post added: "Many people are understandably devastated and trying so hard to comprehend what has happened. We have been and will continue to provide support to our staff and riders, the cycling community and those that were close to Olivia."

Tributes have poured in across social media, including one from British cyclist Callum Skinner.

"Our sport, our movement has lost another before their time. Rest in peace Olivia Podmore," he wrote on Twitter.

Cyclist Lizzy Banks added: "Yesterday's news of Olivia Podmore's passing is truly devastating. I want to share to raise awareness of the struggles so many face.

"A reminder to check in, to ask how it's going, and most of all to be kind. My heart goes out to those closest to her. A very sad day for cycling."

UCI Track Cycling said: "Words can't express how saddened we are to hear of the sudden death of Rio 2016 Olympian, Olivia Podmore.

"Our thoughts are with her family, friends and @CyclingNZL. RIP."

If you are struggling with mental health call the Samaritans on 116 123, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.