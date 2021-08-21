Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Fabio Jakobsen crossed the line first in a frantic bunch sprint

Fabio Jakobsen's impressive return from serious injury continued with victory on stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana.

It was the 24-year-old Dutch rider's second stage win of the week after also claiming stage four.

He was left with severe head injuries at the 2020 Tour of Poland after being pushed into the barriers by Jumbo-Visma's Dylan Groenewegen in a sprint.

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic retained his overall lead, finishing with the other general classification contenders.

Jakobsen only returned to racing in April, eight months after being put in a medically-induced coma after the crash, for which he needed several months of facial reconstruction surgery.

Italy's Alberto Dainese and Belgian Jasper Philipsen came second and third respectively in the sprint finish to the 173m flat ride from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor.

Stage eight results:

1. Fabio Jakobsen (Ned/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) 3hrs 56mins 05secs

2. Alberto Dainese (Ita/Team DSM) same time

3. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix)

4. Jordi Meeus (Bel/Bora-Hansgrohe)

5. Itamar Einhorn (Isr/Israel Start-Up Nation)

6. Arnaud Démare (Fra/Groupama - FDJ)

7. Michael Matthews (Aus/Team BikeExchange)

8. Martin Laas (Est/Bora-Hansgrohe)

9. Piet Allegaert (Bel/Cofidis)

10. Jon Aberasturi (Esp/ Caja Rural - Seguros RGA)

General classification after stage eight

1. Primož Roglic (Slo/Jumbo - Visma) 29hrs 14mins 40secs

2. Felix Grosschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +8secs

3. Enric Mas (Esp/Movistar) +25secs

4. Miguel Ángel López (Col/Movistar) +36secs

5. Jan Polanc (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +38secs

6. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +41secs

7. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious) +57secs

8. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo - Visma) +59secs

9. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Astana - Premier Tech) +1min 06secs

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 22secs